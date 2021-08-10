Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Russell Westbrook, Lou Williams and More

0 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

It's been a busy offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers, but considering they had only five players who were under contract for the 2021-22 season at the start of it, it needed to be.

Now, L.A. has bolstered its roster with a plethora of veterans who will look to lead the team to its second NBA title in three seasons. The Lakers are built for short-term success, and they're clearly looking to bounce back strong from their first-round playoff exit this past season.

The start of the new campaign is still two months away, so L.A. may not be done, either. But even if the Lakers don't make any more substantial moves, their roster is in better shape than it was a few weeks ago.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding the Lakers as the offseason continues.