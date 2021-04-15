Knicks Games That Will Determine 2021 NBA Playoff Seeding

0 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks can start making playoff plans.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau won't let them think that far ahead, of course, and they technically still need to run through the tape. But it would take some kind of disaster for them to fall out of the play-in tournament.

The Knicks, winners of three straight, have the same winning percentage as the seventh-seeded Charlotte Hornets and a whopping seven-game cushion on the 11th-seeded Toronto Raptors. But the 'Bockers are surely dreaming bigger, as they should since they're only two games behind the fourth-seeded Atlanta Hawks.

With less than 20 games left on the slate, these are the three that will have the biggest impact on New York's ultimate playoff position.