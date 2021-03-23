Knicks Rumors: Hottest Trade Reports Surrounding Knicks Before 2021 Deadline

0 of 4

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

As of Tuesday, the New York Knicks are tied with the Boston Celtics for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. They've lost three of the last four games, and the team may shake up the backcourt before Thursday's trade deadline to spark a run.

The Knicks could welcome back a couple of guards to their rotation. Derrick Rose isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Elfrid Payton is questionable with a strained hamstring.

Even though the Knicks may have a complete rotation in the coming days, the front office might have its sights set on a couple of additions while considering a subtraction to solidify the lineup.



Who's on the Knicks' radar? Is someone likely on the way out? Will the club add a veteran big man?

As trade rumors heat up, we'll take a look at the hottest reports surrounding the Knicks before the March 25 deadline.