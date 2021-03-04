Pistons Trade Rumors: Wayne Ellington to Receive Interest from NBA Contenders

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Wayne Ellington is reportedly "expected to receive interest from contending teams" ahead of the 2021 NBA trade deadline on March 25.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news Thursday.

Ellington is averaging 10.6 points across 27 appearances for the Pistons this season. Most of that offense is from beyond the arc, as he's knocking down 2.7 threes per game while shooting 43.5 percent from deep.

Players who can make a consistent offensive impact without the need for a lot of minutes or touches are always value to title hopefuls come playoff time.

Ellington has also brought a "steady and professional presence" to the Pistons locker room that's been "very much appreciated' by the organization, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. Those factors combined with his manageable one-year, $2.6 million contract make him a fit with pretty much any contender.

Ellington is a well-traveled veteran who's in his second stint with the Pistons. He's also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and New York Knicks during his 12-year career.

In January, Detroit head coach Dwane Casey credited the guard for setting the right example during the team's slow start to the 2020-21 campaign:

"He's a glue guy. Love his spirit, loves what he brings to the table each and every day. We're 1-6 and he's still out there talking to players and excited about being in the NBA and not dropping his head, dropping his shoulder because he hasn't had playing time. A guy like that, you want to keep rewarding him and what he brings to the table."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With the Pistons sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 10-25 record, moving Ellington to a team closer to the top of the standings for a future asset makes the most since for Detroit.

A contender like the Philadelphia 76ers, who sit atop the East at 24-12 but rank 28th in three pointers made per game (10.6), would be a nice fit on paper.