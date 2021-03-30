Clippers' Marcus Morris Ruled out vs. Magic with Calf Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers announced that forward Marcus Morris Sr. is out for their home game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday with a calf contusion, per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

The 31-year-old sat on March 25 against the San Antonio Spurs with the same ailment. He has also missed time this season with a concussion and knee injury.

Morris, who has played for the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Clippers during his career, is averaging 12.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this season.

He is a key part of the Clippers rotation because of his ability to hit from the outside when defenders collapse on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and he also provides a physical presence inside the lane.

Leonard will continue to carry the offense if Morris is sidelined, especially with George (sore right foot) also missing the Magic game.

Look for the combination of Nicolas Batum, Patrick Patterson and Luke Kennard to see more playing time in the meantime.