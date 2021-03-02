Clippers' Marcus Morris Won't Return vs. Celtics After Suffering Concussion

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. suffered a concussion on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, the team announced.

Morris was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game after posting 10 points in 15 minutes off the bench. No timeline for his return was given.

The veteran's season got off to a slightly delayed start after he missed eight games with right knee soreness, but there's no question how important he is to the Clippers' rotation.

Morris averaged 16.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game between the Clippers and New York Knicks last season. He played 28.9 minutes per game over 19 matchups with Los Angeles after the team traded for him last February.

Entering Tuesday, Morris was averaging 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds through 27 games this year.

With the Kansas alum sidelined, look for Nicolas Batum, Patrick Patterson and Luke Kennard to see their minutes increase. Head coach Tyronn Lue could also play smaller with Morris out and rely more heavily on the likes of Lou Williams, Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann to make up the loss of the 31-year-old.