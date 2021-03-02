    Clippers' Marcus Morris Won't Return vs. Celtics After Suffering Concussion

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 3, 2021
    Alerted 14m ago in the B/R App

    Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) drives against Los Angeles Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. (31) during the first quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. suffered a concussion on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics  at TD Garden, the team announced.

    Morris was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game after posting 10 points in 15 minutes off the bench. No timeline for his return was given. 

    The veteran's season got off to a slightly delayed start after he missed eight games with right knee soreness, but there's no question how important he is to the Clippers' rotation.

    Morris averaged 16.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game between the Clippers and New York Knicks last season. He played 28.9 minutes per game over 19 matchups with Los Angeles after the team traded for him last February. 

    Entering Tuesday, Morris was averaging 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds through 27 games this year. 

    With the Kansas alum sidelined, look for Nicolas Batum, Patrick Patterson and Luke Kennard to see their minutes increase. Head coach Tyronn Lue could also play smaller with Morris out and rely more heavily on the likes of Lou Williams, Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann to make up the loss of the 31-year-old. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Tyronn Lue Leads with a Spirit of Accountability

      Tyronn Lue Leads with a Spirit of Accountability
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Tyronn Lue Leads with a Spirit of Accountability

      Mirjam Swanson
      via Daily News

      Kawhi Leonard Out vs. Celtics

      Clippers star (back spasms) was late scratch for tonight's TNT game

      Kawhi Leonard Out vs. Celtics
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Kawhi Leonard Out vs. Celtics

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Skills Challenge Participants

      🏀 Luka Doncic 🏀 Chris Paul 🏀 Robert Covington 🏀 Julius Randle 🏀 Domantas Sabonis 🏀 Nikola Vucevic 🍿 All-Star Sunday | March 7 on TNT

      NBA Skills Challenge Participants
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Skills Challenge Participants

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA 3-Pt Contest Participants ☔

      👌 Stephen Curry 👌 Devin Booker 👌 Donovan Mitchell 👌 Jayson Tatum 👌 Jaylen Brown 👌 Zach LaVine 🍿 All-Star Sunday | March 7 on TNT

      NBA 3-Pt Contest Participants ☔
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA 3-Pt Contest Participants ☔

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report