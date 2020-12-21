    Marcus Morris Ruled Out for Clippers' Season Opener vs. Lakers with Knee Injury

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2020
    Alerted 15m ago in the B/R App

    Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) drives against Los Angeles Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. (31) during the first quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    After he was held out for all of Los Angeles Clippers' preseason games, small forward Marcus Morris Sr. will miss the team's season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday because of soreness in his right knee, according to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

    Morris signed with the New York Knicks as a free agent in July 2019 after backing out of a verbal agreement with the San Antonio Spurs. He spent the previous two years with the Boston Celtics after stints with the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons.

    New York traded him to the Clippers ahead of the 2020 NBA trade deadline after he made just 43 appearances for the organization.

    The 31-year-old Philadelphia native has remained mostly durable in recent years. He missed 28 games during the 2017-18 campaign because of a lingering knee injury, but otherwise he sat out no more than 10 contests over the past six seasons.

    L.A. will probably use a committee approach to pick up the extra minutes behind Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac in its frontcourt rotation. Patrick Patterson, Mfiondu Kabengele and Daniel Oturu are all options to get some extra run for the Clips.

    Ultimately, Morris was acquired by the Clippers for the value he'll provide during the team's playoff runs. He should slot right back into his usual role once he's back to full strength.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Silver: 'No Reason to Believe' Clippers Violated Rules in Kawhi Recruitment

      Silver: 'No Reason to Believe' Clippers Violated Rules in Kawhi Recruitment
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Silver: 'No Reason to Believe' Clippers Violated Rules in Kawhi Recruitment

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Draymond Out, Wiseman In vs. Nets

      Warriors star (foot) will not play in Tuesday's season opener on TNT; James Wiseman will make his NBA debut

      Draymond Out, Wiseman In vs. Nets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Draymond Out, Wiseman In vs. Nets

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      OG Anunoby Gets $72M Extension

      Raptors forward agrees to 4-yr, $72M extension, including player option for 2024-25 season

      OG Anunoby Gets $72M Extension
      NBA logo
      NBA

      OG Anunoby Gets $72M Extension

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: No Extension for Markkanen

      Bulls forward will enter restricted free agency next summer

      Report: No Extension for Markkanen
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: No Extension for Markkanen

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report