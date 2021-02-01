    2021 World Series Odds: Cardinals Rise After Nolan Arenado Trade

    Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) in the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The addition of Nolan Arenado has put the St. Louis Cardinals among the top contenders for the 2021 World Series title.

    St. Louis will reportedly acquire the five-time All-Star third baseman, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, creating a significant boost for a team that went 30-28 last season. According to Robert Duff of Sports Betting Dime, the Cardinals were listed at 40-1 (bet $100 to win $4,000) to win a title but are now 20-1.

    Here is the full list of title contenders courtesy of DraftKings:

    Los Angeles Dodgers: +450

    New York Yankees: +550

    San Diego Padres: +800

    Chicago White Sox: +950

    Atlanta Braves: +1000

    New York Mets: +1200

    Oakland Athletics: +1800

    Houston Astros+2000

    Minnesota Twins+2000

    St. Louis Cardinals: +2000

    Tampa Bay Rays+2000

    Cincinnati Reds+2500

    Toronto Blue Jays+2500

    Washington Nationals+2800

    Philadelphia Phillies+3000

    Chicago Cubs+3300

    Cleveland Indians+3500

    Los Angeles Angels+4000

    Milwaukee Brewers+4500

    Boston Red Sox+5000

    Miami Marlins+5000

    Arizona Diamondbacks+7000

    Baltimore Orioles+7000

    San Francisco Giants+7000

    Colorado Rockies+8000

    Seattle Mariners+8000

    Texas Rangers+8000

    Detroit Tigers+10000

    Kansas City Royals+10000

    Pittsburgh Pirates+10000

    It's not surprising to see the Cardinals on the rise after the offseason maneuver.

    Arenado has been one of the best two-way players in baseball during his career, earning a Gold Glove Award in all eight of his seasons and four Silver Sluggers. He has only made the playoffs twice but has finished in the top 10 of MVP voting five times.

    He joins an experienced roster in St. Louis that already has proven talent both at the plate and on the mound. With the Chicago Cubs spending the offseason trying to clear payroll, the Cardinals are seemingly the clear favorites in the NL Central.

    Other teams are rewarded for aggressiveness in the latest odds.

    The New York Mets were just 26-34 last season and haven't made the playoffs since 2016 but have the sixth-best odds to win the title thanks to the blockbuster trade to acquire Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco.

    With a lineup that already included Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil, the Mets offense is going to be tough to slow down, while Jacob deGrom will anchor a rebuilt rotation.

    The San Diego Padres have also made a flurry of moves, including trades for Yu Darvish and Blake Snell to lead their pitching staff. The team already had the third-best record in the majors last season and now appear to be one of the favorites to bring home a title.

    Of course, the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers aren't going anywhere and remain the top option in the betting odds to win again in 2021.

         

