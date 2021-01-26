Yasiel Puig Rumors: Marlins Not Pursuing Former Cleveland OF in Free Agency

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Miami Marlins apparently are not interested in free-agent outfielder Yasiel Puig.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the National League East team that "offered him an incentive-heavy contract a year ago" will look elsewhere to fill its corner outfield need. Puig did not play during the 2020 season after a reported contract with the Atlanta Braves never materialized and he announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

