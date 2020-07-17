Yasiel Puig Announces COVID-19 Diagnosis; Reportedly Won't Sign Braves Contract

Phil Long/Associated Press

Yasiel Puig announced Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19:

Later on Friday, Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported that Puig will not sign with the Atlanta Braves.

According to multiple reports, the Braves were planning to sign Puig before the positive test.

Puig noted that he is asymptomatic and added that he feels "absolutely fine." The 29-year-old veteran also said he will self-isolate until he receives two consecutive negative tests.

The Braves will now look for a different replacement for outfielder Nick Markakis, who opted out of the 2020 MLB season because of concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.