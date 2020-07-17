Yasiel Puig Announces COVID-19 Diagnosis; Reportedly Won't Sign Braves Contract

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Yasiel Puig watches his three-run double off of Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Cole Irvin during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cleveland. The free agent outfielder and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the deal said Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)
Phil Long/Associated Press

Yasiel Puig announced Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19:

Later on Friday, Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported that Puig will not sign with the Atlanta Braves. 

According to multiple reports, the Braves were planning to sign Puig before the positive test.

Puig noted that he is asymptomatic and added that he feels "absolutely fine." The 29-year-old veteran also said he will self-isolate until he receives two consecutive negative tests.

The Braves will now look for a different replacement for outfielder Nick Markakis, who opted out of the 2020 MLB season because of concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

