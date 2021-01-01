49ers' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 17

0 of 3

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

While there is still one game left to be played, the 2020 season is essentially over for the San Francisco 49ers. All that's left is a chance to play spoiler to the Seattle Seahawks or potentially move up in the 2021 NFL draft order.

Beating the Seahawks wouldn't mean much in the playoff race, as Seattle has already claimed the NFC West. It would keep them from getting the conference's No. 1 seed—Seattle needs a win, a Green Bay Packers loss and a New Orleans loss or tie.

If the 49ers are more interested in improving their draft positioning, they'll want to lose on Sunday, but they'll also need help. San Francisco will need several other games to go its way if it's going to jump significantly in the draft order.

Here, we'll run down which games 49ers fans should be following in the regular-season finale, with draft implications at the forefront.

First, let's take a look at the current draft order.