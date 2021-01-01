Eagles' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 17

0 of 3

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles have finally been eliminated from the NFC East divisional race. Their loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 dropped them out of contention, but it also put Philadelphia in position to secure a top-five draft selection.

At 4-10-1, Philadelphia sits behind the Cincinnati Bengals, just outside of the top five. The Eagles aren't going to bring in another quarterback to compete with Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts—that situation is muddled enough already. However, a top-five selection could net the Eagles a new left tackle, No. 1 receiver or some help on the other side of the ball.

With prospects like Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell and Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith likely to go in the top five, moving up could be critical for the Eagles.

If Philadelphia is hoping to move up in the draft order, it will need to do more than simply lose in Week 17. The Eagles will need help. Here we'll examine the other games Philly fans should focus on Sunday.

First, though, let's take a look at the current draft order.