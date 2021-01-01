Eagles' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 17

Eagles' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 17January 1, 2021

The Philadelphia Eagles have finally been eliminated from the NFC East divisional race. Their loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16 dropped them out of contention, but it also put Philadelphia in position to secure a top-five draft selection.
At 4-10-1, Philadelphia sits behind the Cincinnati Bengals, just outside of the top five. The Eagles aren't going to bring in another quarterback to compete with Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts—that situation is muddled enough already. However, a top-five selection could net the Eagles a new left tackle, No. 1 receiver or some help on the other side of the ball.
With prospects like Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell and Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith likely to go in the top five, moving up could be critical for the Eagles.
If Philadelphia is hoping to move up in the draft order, it will need to do more than simply lose in Week 17. The Eagles will need help. Here we'll examine the other games Philly fans should focus on Sunday.
First, though, let's take a look at the current draft order.
Week 17 NFL Draft Order
1. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1-14
2. New York Jets, 2-13
3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston, 4-11)
4. Atlanta Falcons, 4-11
5. Cincinnati Bengals, 4-10-1
6. Philadelphia Eagles, 4-10-1
7. Detroit Lions, 5-10
8. New York Giants, 5-10
9. Carolina Panthers, 5-10
10. Denver Broncos, 5-10
11. Dallas Cowboys, 6-9
12. Los Angeles Chargers, 6-9
13. Minnesota Vikings, 6-9
14. New England Patriots, 6-9
15. San Francisco 49ers, 6-9
16. Las Vegas Raiders, 7-8
17. Arizona Cardinals, 8-7
18. Indianapolis Colts, 10-5
19. Washington Football Team, 6-9
20. Chicago Bears, 8-7
21. Jacksonville Jaguars (from L.A. Rams, 9-6)
22. Cleveland Browns, 10-5
23. Miami Dolphins, 10-5
24. Baltimore Ravens, 10-5
25. Tennessee Titans, 10-5
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10-5
27. New York Jets (from Seattle, 11-4)
28. Pittsburgh Steelers, 12-3
29. New Orleans Saints, 11-4
30. Buffalo Bills, 12-3
31. Green Bay Packers, 12-3
32. Kansas City Chiefs, 14-1
Where the Eagles Stand
The Eagles are going to have some decisions to make at quarterback in the offseason. They are likely financially tied to Wentz for at least another year, but they have seemed like a better team with rookie Hurts under center.
"They needed something new," former Eagles lineman Barrett Brooks said, per Mike DePrisco of NBC Sports Washington. "They needed a spark, and Jalen Hurts brought that."
Philadelphia needs more than just a solution at quarterback, though. The Eagles could seriously use offensive line help, an improved receiving corps and perhaps some new pieces for their 21st-ranked defense. However, the Eagles are projected to be close to $74 million over the salary cap in the offseason, per Spotrac, which means new additions will likely have to come through the draft.
With Philadelphia not in the market for a new signal-caller, it could either add an elite supporting prospect or flip a top-five selection for more draft capital. Fortunately, the Eagles have a solid shot at moving into the top five.
The Eagles' tie gives them an edge on the four 5-10 teams behind them. None of those teams play each other in Week 17, so a loss to the Washington Football Team on Sunday night would keep the Eagles ahead in the draft order.
The tie means Philadelphia can also catch the three teams in front of them in the draft order with the right results. The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are the only teams that the Eagles cannot catch, meaning they could own the No. 3 pick by the end of Sunday.
Week 17 Rooting Guide
For the Eagles to move into the No. 3 slot in the 2021 NFL draft, they need the following three games to unfold to their benefit—in addition to a Sunday night loss against Washington.
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, Fox
The Atlanta Falcons can fall below the potentially 4-11-1 Eagles if they can upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and get to 5-11. This wouldn't seem like that daunting of a challenge if the Buccaneers—who are locked into a wild-card spot—were willing to rest their starters in the finale.
Alas, that's not going to happen.
"We're gonna play everybody," Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told SiriusXM NFL Radio. "We wanna be 11-5, and we want that five seed."
If the Falcons are going to knock off Tampa Bay, they are going to have to do it against the A-team. The good news is that Atlanta held a 17-0 halftime lead before collapsing the last time these two NFC South foes faced off. If the Falcons can finish the job this time, Philly can move up in the draft order.
Rooting Interest: Go Falcons!
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
The Eagles are level with the Cincinnati Bengals at 4-10-1 because the two teams tied each other back in Week 3. A loss and a Cincinnati win Sunday would move Philly ahead of the Bengals in the draft order.
For this to happen, Cincinnati will have to upset the red-hot Baltimore Ravens. This seems unlikely, as the Ravens are playing arguably their best football of the year while quarterback Lamar Jackson has returned to MVP form.
However, it wouldn't be wise to write off the Bengals just yet. Cincinnati has won back-to-back games and got a stellar 371-yard, two-touchdown performance out of quarterback Brandon Allen in Week 16.
If the Bengals can continue playing with the intensity they have shown over the past couple of weeks, they could spoil Baltimore's playoff hopes and help the Eagles move up another spot in the draft order.
Rooting Interest: Go Bengals!
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
The Miami Dolphins own the Houston Texans' first-round pick as part of last year's Laremy Tunsil trade. Therefore, the Eagles need the Houston Texans to pick up their fifth win of the season against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
It's a difficult ask, as the Titans need to win to claim the AFC South title. However, a Texans upset isn't outside the realm of possibility as long as quarterback Deshaun Watson is healthy.
Tennessee's defense was picked apart by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers last time out, and it could be a liability again Sunday.
It was a close contest the last time these two AFC South rivals met, as the Titans won with a walk-off touchdown in overtime. There's a real chance that the Texans will come out on top in Sunday's rematch.
Rooting Interest: Go Texans!