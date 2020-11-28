Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Glenn Robinson III Interest, Markieff Morris

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to stay active in the free-agent market as they seek the best avenues to bolster the roster ahead of their title defense.

General manager Rob Pelinka did much of his work early, acquiring point guard Dennis Schroder while bolstering the frontcourt by signing reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell and veteran big man Marc Gasol.

Pelinka also brought back both Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Markieff Morris, two guys relied upon for floor-spacing and defense on the wing. Those signings appeared critical, especially given the Lakers traded Danny Green in part of the package to acquire Schroder while losing Avery Bradley to the Miami Heat in free agency.

The Lakers might not be done adding wing players. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the Lakers have interest in signing Glenn Robinson III.

Robinson had an odd year this past season. He was rewarded with the opportunity to play heavy minutes for the Golden State Warriors amid the Dubs' injury issues. The 26-year-old impressed in his 48-game stint, averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc on 3.5 attempts per game.

Granted, the Warriors needed Robinson to be more of a playmaker and defensive stopper given injuries to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, particularly considering the youth on the roster.

But Robinson did his part and upped his value, resulting in a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. While the former Michigan product had a drastic decrease in minutes, he still managed to average 7.7 points on just over 19 minutes in his 14-game run.

The Lakers have every reason to be interested in Robinson after the year he just had. He can soak up minutes at the two-guard or small forward while adding defense and shooting off the bench. LeBron James also seems to be able to maximize his teammates' abilities and athleticism as a playmaker, and Robinson (a former Slam Dunk champ) has plenty of bounce.

Will Pelinka manifest enough cap space to get a deal done? The Lakers had to trade JaVale McGee in order to make room for Gasol. Considering Scotto reported the Clippers, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz are also interested in Robinson, L.A. might have to do more wheeling and dealing.

Anthony Davis Wanted Markieff Morris Back With L.A.

Morris' return to the Lakers might have been motivated in part by Anthony Davis.

"The Brow" is expected to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers in the near future, with Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Lakers reporting Davis was waiting to see what the roster looked like before finalizing terms of the deal. It appears the team is catering to his wishes, at least in some respects.

Turner reported earlier this week (h/t Spectrum SportsNet) Davis "wanted" the Lakers to re-sign Morris, saying AD values Morris' toughness, hard-nosed defense and rebounding ability as an undersized forward.

Morris grew more valuable as he got more accustomed to his role in L.A.

The Lakers acquired the veteran from the Detroit Pistons earlier in the year, but Morris averaged just over 14 minutes per game and shot a mere 33.3 percent from deep in the final 14 games of the regular season. But he was more valuable in the playoffs, averaging over 18 minutes while shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles obviously wants to make the best choices for the roster in the effort to repeat as NBA champions. But the Lakers are also trying to show Davis they value his input as he prepares to sign a new contract.

Bringing back Morris, who can do the dirty work next to AD, could pay dividends on and off the floor.

All stats obtained via Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.