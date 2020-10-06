5 Reasons Why the Philadelphia Eagles Can Win the NFC East

1 of 5

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

At some point, the Eagles' skill-position corps will start getting healthy again.

Against the 49ers on Sunday, Carson Wentz didn't have wideouts DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery or Jalen Reagor on the field. His leading receiver in the 25-20 win was Travis Fulgham, who caught two passes for 57 yards and a score after being called up from the practice squad Saturday. Greg Ward had four catches for 38 yards on a team-high seven targets.

In late September, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank reported Jeffery would return "fairly soon," specifically highlighting the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as a "realistic goal." Jackson missed Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, but NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark reported it wasn't "too serious." And Reagor is on IR with a thumb injury, but the Eagles hope to have him back after their Week 9 bye, per Clark.

While the nagging issues could mean all three never see the field together, even getting one or two of them back would be a massive upgrade that opens up both the running game and offense as a whole.

The Eagles' offensive line has also been ravaged by injuries, as Brandon Brooks and Andre Dillard are out for the year and Jason Peters went on IR with a toe injury last week. Lane Johnson also was in and out of Sunday's victory with an ankle injury that's head coach Doug Pederson said is "gonna linger."

Establishing consistency among the available linemen should also result in an uptick of offensive production as the coaching staff adjusts.