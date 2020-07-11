Steph Curry: 'It Would Be Hard for Me to Play Meaningless Games' in 2nd Bubble

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2020

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry said Friday he's unsure whether he'd participate in a "second bubble" featuring NBA teams that didn't qualify for the resumption of the 2019-20 season at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

The league hasn't finalized details for the potential second site, but Curry explained his outlook during an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter.

"At the end of the day, it would be hard for me to play meaningless games, and that's pretty obvious," he said. "But in terms of young guys trying to get as much basketball to break up, for the bottom eight teams, this potential eight-, nine-month layoff, I think it's a good effort. Obviously safety first, that's what everything is about. So if they can answer those questions, then we'll see what happens."

                

