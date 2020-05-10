Which Players Would Every NBA Team Protect in an Expansion Draft?

1 of 31

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

For starters, a new franchise would have a buy-in fee that could be near $2.1 billion, which would be split among the 30 franchises. If the NBA added a pair, that's $4.2 billion, which might translate to $126 million each (assuming the league keeps 10 percent). That is money that goes directly to the existing teams but not the players themselves. The union would benefit from the added jobs, up to 15 per team plus a pair of two-way contracts.

That may not be a cure-all, but Silver has continued to say everything is on the table as the league looks to navigate this unprecedented time. Expansion falls under the umbrella of "everything."

Next, the 30 teams would need to prepare for an expansion draft. What are the rules?

As detailed by Larry Coon's FAQ, an expansion draft would occur prior to that year's NBA draft:

- Teams can protect up to eight players (including restricted free agents).

- Teams must expose at least one player who cannot become a free agent that summer (either by option or early termination).

- Pending unrestricted free agents are not eligible.

- A pending restricted free agent becomes unrestricted if selected and cannot re-sign with their original team.

- No team can lose more than one player in an expansion draft.

- If a team's player is selected, they receive a trade exception in return if they're over the salary cap.

- Teams can "compensate expansion teams (usually with draft picks) in exchange for selecting or not selecting particular players."

With all that in mind, which players would each team protect in an expansion draft?

Some shortcuts: RFA = restricted free agent, PO = player option, TO = team option, ETO = early termination option.

Also, the rules aren't explicit on two-way players. Nearly all will be entering free agency this summer. For the purpose of this exercise, they have been omitted.