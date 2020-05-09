10 Cities That Deserve the Next NBA Franchise

2 of 9

Another important topic would be identifying which team might be willing to relocate. The prospect of the league expanding seems slim given the uncertain state of the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Even back in June at the NBA Finals, before the coronavirus shutdown, Silver said, "I'm sure inevitably at some point we'll turn back to expansion, but it's not on the agenda at the time."

It just seems more likely that a team looks to move before the league goes to 31 or 32 franchises.

Former Grizzlies beat writer Ronald Tillery reported in March that Grizzlies owner Robert Pera "inquired about moving the Griz last August."

While that may be accurate, the Grizzlies have a complex ownership agreement that apparently would force Pera to first sell the team before moving it out of Memphis. Local interests are believed to have the right of first refusal.

If the Orlando Magic became available, look for those with ties to the community (Shaquille O'Neal, Doc Rivers, etc.) to try to head an ownership group that wouldn't look to relocate. The Atlanta Hawks recently oversaw renovations at State Farm Arena.

Given how devastated the restaurant and casino industries have been hit during the pandemic, Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta (owner of the Golden Nugget Casinos and Landry's various restaurant chains) could conceivably consider making a change, but Houston isn't about to lose its franchise.

Otherwise, no teams appear likely to have a "for sale" sign up anytime soon. Relocation could be in the future, but it may be a number of years before we see a team change cities.