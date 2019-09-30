From Rising Stars to Obvious MVP Candidates, Here's Every NBA Team's Best Player

1 of 6

Charlotte Hornets: PG Terry Rozier

Runner-Up: C Cody Zeller

Look for Rozier to put up some big empty stats on a lousy Hornets team this season.

With no Kemba Walker, Jeremy Lamb or Tony Parker, he should be given all the minutes and shots he can handle, which may not be a good thing. In four pro seasons, Rozier has never shot better than 39.5 percent from the field and has shown little interest in getting others involved (4.2 assists per 36 minutes).

Charlotte looks like the only team with no real All-Star candidate and should be hoping for a breakout season from second-year forward Miles Bridges. If Rozier is truly the best player on the roster, the Hornets should finish with the worst record in the league.

Chicago Bulls: SG Zach LaVine

Runner-Up: Lauri Markkanen

Chicago stumbled to a 22-60 record last season despite LaVine putting up some rare numbers.

Only Paul George, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving and LaVine averaged at least 23 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 37 percent or better from three. At 24 years old, LaVine was the youngest of the group.

"We know [LaVine's] our guy,'' incoming power forward Thaddeus Young said, via Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times. "He's going to be the guy going forward. My thing is, just go out there and harness those skills, continue to be the leader that I am, continue to help him get better as a leader, get better as a player, and hopefully help him make the All-Star Game.''

While LaVine may not be ready to carry a team to the playoffs or be named an All-Star just yet, his breakout 2018-19 season was a tremendous sign for the Bulls rebuild.

New York Knicks: PF Julius Randle

Runner-Up: G/F RJ Barrett

Evaluations of Randle can range from an empty-stat padder who doesn't do enough to help his teams win to an athletic, multi-faceted 24-year-old who's only getting better. Each can be true.

Randle should lead the Knicks in scoring this season after putting up a career-high 21.4 points per game for the New Orleans Pelicans last year. He can bring the ball up the floor and is athletic enough to dribble-drive past defenders and strong enough to finish through contact in the paint.

Barrett should get plenty of opportunities to shine, as well. He and Randle were the two brightest additions in an otherwise dismal offseason.

Orlando Magic: C Nikola Vucevic

Runner-Up: F Aaron Gordon

It may be unfair to call Vucevic unworthy of being a No. 1 option given that he made last season's All-Star squad. But as good as the 28-year-old center has been, the Magic have just one playoff win in the seven years he's called Orlando home.

With an underwhelming backcourt, the Magic run a great deal of their offense through Vucevic, who can post up, shoot from distance or serve as distributor from the elbows. He joined Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns as the only players to average at least 20 points, 12 rebounds and three assists last season.

Despite his statistical success, the Magic won't make any noise in the East playoffs if Vucevic remains the team's best player.

Toronto Raptors: PF Pascal Siakam

Runner-Up: PG Kyle Lowry

Coming off a sophomore season in which he averaged 7.3 points and 4.5 rebounds, Siakam looked like anything but the future star of the Raptors this time last year. By the playoffs, it was clear who Toronto's second option was after Kawhi Leonard.

With Leonard leaving for the Los Angeles Clippers and Kyle Lowry set to turn 34 in March, any hopes of another lengthy playoff run ride on Siakam's shoulders.

Toronto was a sparkling 14.4 points per 100 possessions better with the 25-year-old power forward in the game last season, a number his agent should highlight when trying to secure a five-year, $170 million max extension before the season starts.