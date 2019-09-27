NBA Power Rankings: Los Angeles Clippers Have the Best Shot at a Title

6 of 6

5. Los Angeles Lakers

Biggest Adds: Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook, Jared Dudley

Worst Losses: Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Tyson Chandler

LeBron James' playoff drought shouldn't last much longer.

After enjoying two-and-a-half more months of rest than he's accustomed to, James should look fresh, even in year 17. He's quickly rising up a number of the all-time leaderboards, with some records in sight as early as this season.

Anthony Davis should be playing the best basketball of his career alongside willing passers in James and Rajon Rondo, especially with some of the shooters (Danny Green, Avery Bradley, Troy Daniels) the Lakers picked up as well.

The rest of the supporting cast (Kyle Kuzma, Howard, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee) is good enough to put the Lakers in the title conversation, even if they're not quite at the level of their Staples Center roommates.

4. Houston Rockets

Biggest Adds: Russell Westbrook, Tyson Chandler

Worst Losses: Chris Paul

Between his age, injury history and contract, it was clear the Rockets weren't going to win a title with Chris Paul.

While Westbrook's deal is almost as bad, he's four years younger and should have an immense craving to win after already racking up so many individual awards. The backcourt of MVP winners James Harden and Westbrook will be a nightmare to stop for opposing defenses.

Harden is the most dominant scoring force in the league right now, and his willingness to include Westbrook in the offense should dictate how far this team actually goes. Their talent comes at a price, though, as the pair own the top-five highest turnover seasons in NBA history.

Houston once again has a brilliant supporting cast with Clint Capela, PJ Tucker, Eric Gordon, Austin Rivers and now Chandler, giving this team a home-court advantage floor with a championship ceiling.

If Westbrook is even a near-average outside shooter and Harden shows some semblance of a defensive motor, the Rockets will once again be at the top of the West.

3. Utah Jazz

Biggest Adds: Mike Conley Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, Ed Davis, Jeff Green

Worst Losses: Ricky Rubio, Derrick Favors, Kyle Korver, Jae Crowder

The Jazz had a sparkling net rating of plus-12.8 last year when Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles shared the floor with Ricky Rubio and Jae Crowder. Imagine how good they'll be with Conley and Bogdanovic instead.

As good as Favors was, he didn't fit as a non-shooting power forward next to Gobert, and Utah needed another consistent scorer outside of Mitchell. They now have three players who can go for 20 on any given night and added one of the league's best defensive and rebounding centers in Davis to back up back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year Gobert.

The Jazz, the NBA's second-best defensive team and winners of 50 games last season, just upgraded two of their starting positions to near All-Star levels and should challenge for the league's best record overall.

2. Milwaukee Bucks

Biggest Adds: Wesley Matthews, Kyle Korver, Robin Lopez

Worst Losses: Malcolm Brogdon, Nikola Mirotic, Tony Snell

Milwaukee remains the class of the Eastern Conference and perhaps the only team (Sixers?) that can topple any team that comes out of the West.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming off an MVP season, but it's easy to forget he's still only 24 and has gotten remarkably better each year. This season should be no exception.

Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and George Hill are back on juicy new deals, and the additions of Robin Lopez, Korver and Matthews bring size, experience and floor spacing.

Eric Bledsoe (15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists) remains one of the better defensive guards in the league, but he'll have to exorcise his playoff demons for Milwaukee to win a title.

1. Los Angeles Clippers

Biggest Adds: Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Maurice Harkless

Worst Losses: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, Wilson Chandler, Garrett Temple

The Clippers had the best offseason of any NBA team since the Cleveland Cavaliers added LeBron James and Kevin Love in 2014.

Already posting 48 wins and pushing the Golden State Warriors to six games without Leonard and George, the Clippers now have the star power, depth, coaching and experience to not only make a Finals run, but to be considered the favorites for the 2020 title.

Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams (20.0 points, 5.4 assists) can help take on the scoring load, Landry Shamet (10.9 points, 45.0 3P%) spaces the floor, and Patrick Beverley helps lead what could be the NBA's No. 1 defense.

The regular-season record may not be great if George misses time following summer shoulder surgery and Leonard frequently sits out back-to-backs. Chemistry may take a while as well. By April, however, this should be a well-oiled machine that destroys anyone in its path as long as Leonard and George are healthy.

