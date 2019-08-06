CJ McCollum Reveals Why NBA Stars Dropped out of Team USA for FIBA World Cup

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum said the mass exodus of NBA superstars from Team USA ahead of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup came because players were worried about the long travel to China and being leaned on too heavily during the tournament.

McCollum explained during an appearance on The Woj Pod with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that a full-strength roster would have equated to blowouts, eliminating individual concerns about playing time, but thoughts of an easy journey to the title started to erode with each elite player who decided to drop out:

