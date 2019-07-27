Browns' Baker Mayfield Ranked No. 50 on NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2019

Browns' Baker Mayfield Ranked No. 50 on NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2019July 28, 2019
After officially reaching the halfway point Friday night, the NFL Network's list of top 100 players for 2019 continues to inch closer to totality as the latest group of players was revealed Saturday night.
Nos. 41 through 50 came to light Saturday, adding to a list that already included Nos. 100 through 51.
100. Eric Weddle, S, Los Angeles Rams
99. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
98. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
97. Byron Jones, CB, Dallas Cowboys
96. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
95. Kyle Fuller, CB, Chicago Bears
94. Mitchell Schwartz, OT, Kansas City Chiefs
93. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
92. Jurrell Casey, DT, Tennessee Titans
91. Andrew Whitworth, OT, Los Angeles Rams
90. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
89. Devin McCourty, S, New England Patriots
88. Cameron Heyward, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers
87. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
86. Darius Slay, CB, Detroit Lions
85. Frank Clark, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
84. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
83. Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings
82. Bradley Chubb, LB, Denver Broncos
81. Trent Williams, OT, Washington
80. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens
79. Geno Atkins, DT, Cincinnati Bengals
78. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
77. Taylor Lewan, OT, Tennessee Titans
76. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
75. Gerald McCoy, DT, Carolina Panthers
74. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Dallas Cowboys
73. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
72. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles
71. C.J. Mosley, LB, New York Jets
70. TY Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
69. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
68. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
67. Dee Ford, LB, San Francisco 49ers
66. Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts
65. Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
63. Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans
62. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
61. Jaylon Smith, LB, Dallas Cowboys
60. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
59. Zack Martin, OG, Dallas Cowboys
58. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
57. Danielle Hunter, DE, Minnesota Vikings
56. Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers
55. Xavien Howard, CB, Miami Dolphins
54. Calais Campbell, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars
53. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52. Tyron Smith, OT, Dallas Cowboys
51. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
50. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
49. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns
48. Melvin Ingram, DE, Los Angeles Chargers
47. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
46. Patrick Peterson, CB, Arizona Cardinals
45. Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Dallas Cowboys
44. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
43. David Bakhtiari, OT, Green Bay Packers
42. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
41. Cameron Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints
Baker Mayfield did not make the list last year after being the first pick in the 2018 NFL draft. But after bringing the Cleveland Browns back to relevancy as a rookie, he has quickly earned the respect of his peers.
The second-year passer makes his debut at No. 50, putting him ahead of fellow quarterbacks such as the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson (No. 51) and the Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan (No. 69):
NFL Network @nflnetwork
His #NFLTop100 debut! @Browns QB @bakermayfield comes in at No. 50! https://t.co/844PfVd6jZ
Mayfield is coming off a rookie campaign that saw him start the year on the bench but earn a spot in the starting lineup by Week 4. The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games, including 13 starts.
More importantly, he revitalized a franchise that had been historically bad over the previous two seasons. Mayfield's first career appearance saw him enter the game with a 14-point deficit only for him to rally his team to victory, ending the Browns' 19-game winless streak.
He went 6-7 as starter, surpassing Cleveland's total victories (four) over the three previous seasons. Under Mayfield, the Browns finished in third place in the AFC North, their best standing since 2010.
The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. and Kareem Hunt have made the expectations in Cleveland the highest they have been in years. The pressure will be on Mayfield to end the franchise's 16-year playoff drought, but if he can do so, he could become a staple on this list.
Fresh off his first career Pro Bowl selection, third-year Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster joins Mayfield in the top 100.
JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu
Blessings!!! It’s an honor to be recognized by my peers as one of the #NFLTop100 players 🤝🤟🏾 gonna keep working and doing what I do https://t.co/b4nEI5PTxH
After piling up 917 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2017, Smith-Schuster took his game to another level last year. He hauled in 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and seven scores in 2018.
And now, he becomes the No. 1 option in the Steel City following the offseason trade of seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was also a first-time inclusion, bursting onto the scene at 42nd. He is coming off a season in which he ran for 1,098 yards (sixth in the NFL) and seven touchdowns. While setting a single-season record for catches by a running back (107), he amassed 867 receiving yards and six additional scores. Not to mention the fact that he also had a 50-yard touchdown pass.
Of note, Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger dropped 26 spots to 44th overall, while Arizona Cardinals defensive back Patrick Peterson fell from 23rd to 46th despite an eighth consecutive Pro Bowl selection.
Nos. 31 through 40 will be unveiled on NFL Network on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.
