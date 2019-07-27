Browns' Baker Mayfield Ranked No. 50 on NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2019

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

After officially reaching the halfway point Friday night, the NFL Network's list of top 100 players for 2019 continues to inch closer to totality as the latest group of players was revealed Saturday night.

Nos. 41 through 50 came to light Saturday, adding to a list that already included Nos. 100 through 51.



100. Eric Weddle, S, Los Angeles Rams

99. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

98. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

97. Byron Jones, CB, Dallas Cowboys

96. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

95. Kyle Fuller, CB, Chicago Bears

94. Mitchell Schwartz, OT, Kansas City Chiefs

93. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

92. Jurrell Casey, DT, Tennessee Titans

91. Andrew Whitworth, OT, Los Angeles Rams

90. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

89. Devin McCourty, S, New England Patriots

88. Cameron Heyward, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers

87. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

86. Darius Slay, CB, Detroit Lions

85. Frank Clark, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

84. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

83. Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings

82. Bradley Chubb, LB, Denver Broncos

81. Trent Williams, OT, Washington

80. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens

79. Geno Atkins, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

78. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

77. Taylor Lewan, OT, Tennessee Titans

76. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

75. Gerald McCoy, DT, Carolina Panthers

74. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Dallas Cowboys

73. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

72. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles

71. C.J. Mosley, LB, New York Jets

70. TY Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

69. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

68. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

67. Dee Ford, LB, San Francisco 49ers

66. Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts

65. Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

64. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

63. Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans

62. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

61. Jaylon Smith, LB, Dallas Cowboys

60. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

59. Zack Martin, OG, Dallas Cowboys

58. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

57. Danielle Hunter, DE, Minnesota Vikings

56. Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers

55. Xavien Howard, CB, Miami Dolphins

54. Calais Campbell, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars

53. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

52. Tyron Smith, OT, Dallas Cowboys

51. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

50. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

49. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

48. Melvin Ingram, DE, Los Angeles Chargers

47. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

46. Patrick Peterson, CB, Arizona Cardinals

45. Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Dallas Cowboys

44. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

43. David Bakhtiari, OT, Green Bay Packers

42. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

41. Cameron Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints

Baker Mayfield did not make the list last year after being the first pick in the 2018 NFL draft. But after bringing the Cleveland Browns back to relevancy as a rookie, he has quickly earned the respect of his peers.

The second-year passer makes his debut at No. 50, putting him ahead of fellow quarterbacks such as the Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson (No. 51) and the Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan (No. 69):

Mayfield is coming off a rookie campaign that saw him start the year on the bench but earn a spot in the starting lineup by Week 4. The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games, including 13 starts.

More importantly, he revitalized a franchise that had been historically bad over the previous two seasons. Mayfield's first career appearance saw him enter the game with a 14-point deficit only for him to rally his team to victory, ending the Browns' 19-game winless streak.

He went 6-7 as starter, surpassing Cleveland's total victories (four) over the three previous seasons. Under Mayfield, the Browns finished in third place in the AFC North, their best standing since 2010.

The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. and Kareem Hunt have made the expectations in Cleveland the highest they have been in years. The pressure will be on Mayfield to end the franchise's 16-year playoff drought, but if he can do so, he could become a staple on this list.

Fresh off his first career Pro Bowl selection, third-year Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster joins Mayfield in the top 100.

After piling up 917 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2017, Smith-Schuster took his game to another level last year. He hauled in 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and seven scores in 2018.

And now, he becomes the No. 1 option in the Steel City following the offseason trade of seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was also a first-time inclusion, bursting onto the scene at 42nd. He is coming off a season in which he ran for 1,098 yards (sixth in the NFL) and seven touchdowns. While setting a single-season record for catches by a running back (107), he amassed 867 receiving yards and six additional scores. Not to mention the fact that he also had a 50-yard touchdown pass.

Of note, Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger dropped 26 spots to 44th overall, while Arizona Cardinals defensive back Patrick Peterson fell from 23rd to 46th despite an eighth consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Nos. 31 through 40 will be unveiled on NFL Network on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.