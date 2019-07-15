Lakers News: Latest on Andre Iguodala Trade Rumors, Dwight Howard and More

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Given how things have unfolded this NBA offseason during the wildest period in modern league history, it's a little surprising the Los Angeles Lakers even came away with as much as they did.

With even Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook moving around, it wouldn't have been too surprising to see the Lakers struggle a bit when it came to luring big-name players to town. But Anthony Davis has arrived, and the lack of a third major name joining up with LeBron James isn't as big of a negative as it could have been.

And there is an important catch—the Lakers aren't done.

Let the rumor mill tell it, these Lakers still have eyes on one trade target, and a few other interesting nuggets give fans a better picture of where things stand for the team.

Andre Iguodala

The Lakers wouldn't be a true contender without an interest in a player like Andre Iguodala.

Iguodala is in a bit of purgatory with the Memphis Grizzlies after the Golden State Warriors unexpectedly moved him in an effort to rebuild after Kevin Durant left.

Naturally, the Lakers are one of the teams listed as having an interest in making a deal for the veteran forward, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times:

Stein also added the following, which adds a not-so-fun wrinkle for a team like the Lakers: "There is some belief within league circles that the Grizzlies are prepared to take Andre Iguodala into the season unless they receive a trade offer featuring a future first-round pick."

Keep in mind Sam Amick of The Athletic also noted the new-look Houston Rockets have Iguodala as "Priority No. 1."

The overwhelming interesting here isn't hard to understand. Iguodala might be 35 years old, but he still put in an average of 23.2 minutes per night last season and came away with averages of 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 0.8 blocks while shooting 50 percent from the floor. Feel free to tack on the obvious leadership.

It really boils down to whether the Lakers would be able to scrounge up enough in the way of assets to outbid another contender. The Rockets are at least in some financial trouble, but Los Angeles doesn't boast a ton of future-minded assets to offer in a deal.

Dwight Howard

It seemingly wouldn't be a Lakers offseason without a Dwight Howard mention these days.

Howard is likely to become a free agent again if Memphis can't find a trade partner for the 33-year-old center. Coming out of a season where he could only appear in nine games due to a back injury and got traded, Howard isn't the most appealing veteran seemingly available.

But from the sounds of it, Howard wouldn't mind a reunion with the Lakers, based on his comments to Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times: "I don't know what's going to happen, but I do love L.A. Staples Center is going to be rocking this season. When I played there it was rocking every night. The atmosphere is crazy, not just for the Lakers but the Clippers too. I just think all the hard work they've put in is paying off now."

The Lakers don't figure to view things in the same light, not after already adding DeMarcus Cousins to the fray with JaVale McGee and others underneath the basket.

And Howard was right when he said "It just wasn't the right fit for me at the time," when the two parties linked up last time. Howard spent one underwhelming season with the Lakers and has since bounced around with five different teams, provided Memphis counts.

Howard will land somewhere, yet a reunion with the Lakers doesn't seem viable at this stage.

Lakers Hire Assistant

Much of the moves the Lakers have made this offseason don't mean much if the team doesn't field the right coaching staff—even LeBron has been let down by poor coaching in the past.

To that end, the Lakers have made a notable move with Toronto Raptors assistant Phil Handy, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears:

Handy is one of the NBA's ascending coaches, to say the least. He worked with LeBron in Cleveland and has spent time with Kobe Bryant, Kawhi Leonard and others at various stops.

Other than his well-known stint with stars and championship prestige, Handy's big task with the Lakers will have to focus on bringing along the supporting cast. This especially pertains to the likes of developmental prospects like Kyle Kuzma.

If nothing else happens as far as big roster moves go, though, Lakers fans can rest easy with such a critical addition to the coaching staff, which should have a huge impact in its own right.