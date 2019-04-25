NFL Draft Start Time 2019: Round 1 TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The wait is almost over.

The NFL draft will commence on Thursday evening in Nashville, Tennessee, when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell officially announces that the Arizona Cardinals are on the clock.

Each team in the first round will be given 10 minutes to make their pick.

There is still plenty of uncertainty as to what the Cardinals plan to do with the top pick, and with all the rumored trades this could shape up to be one of the more entertaining and busiest draft days in recent memory.

NFL Draft First Round TV Schedule and Live-Stream Schedule

When: Thursday, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Live-Stream: FuboTV, ESPN Watch app, NFL app

First-Round Draft Order

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. New York Giants

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Detroit Lions

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Denver Broncos

11. Cincinnati Bengals

12. Green Bay Packers

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Atlanta Falcons

15. Washington Redskins

16. Carolina Panthers

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns)

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Tennessee Titans

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Seattle Seahawks

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Houston Texans

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears)

25. Philadelphia Eagles

26. Indianapolis Colts

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. Seattle Seahawks (via Kansas City Chiefs)

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints)

31. Los Angeles Rams

32. New England Patriots

NFL Draft Buzz

Will Cardinals take Kyler Murray?

While the overwhelming majority of NFL mock drafts project Murray to go first overall to the Cardinals there is still some doubt over whether or not that actually happens. According to CBS Sports NFL columnist Pete Prisco, the Cardinals are backing off of taking Murray with the No. 1 pick, with Alabama DT Quinnen Williams going first overall.

If the Cardinals decide not to go with Murray, they could also trade out of the top pick to a team that does want him. If not, it presents the possibility of trades with the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets with the second and third picks of the draft, or even the Raiders taking Murray at No. 4.

Will Redskins make big trade?

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Washington Redskins have explored moving into a top-five pick in the NFL draft. Washington is among the teams in the market for a quarterback and has been most significantly linked to Ohio State signal-caller Dwayne Haskins.

The Redskins hold the 15th pick in the draft, with the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and New York Giants all potentially having interest in quarterbacks drafting ahead of them.

The key here is whether or not the Giants would use their sixth pick on a quarterback or wait until No. 17.

A trade into the top five could be a bit of an overreach by Washington, but multiple reports suggest owner Dan Snyder has taken the reins on the first round decision-making, reminiscent of the time he overpaid to draft Robert Griffin III in 2012.

Will Giants draft a QB and when?

For the second consecutive year, the Giants have been tied to the quarterback class in the draft. After passing on Eli Manning's potential successor last year in favor of Saquon Barkley, the Giants have two picks in the first round to possibly find their next franchise quarterback this year.

Lots of steam has been picking up on Duke's Daniel Jones in recent days.

On Wednesday, an NFL source told SNY's Ralph Vacchiano that Jones is the Giants' guy, and they will take him with the No. 6 pick in the draft.

This could explain the Redskins' interest in a top-five pick. This information also comes five days after Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson tweeted that a team had Jones as their top-rated quarterback, with many drawing that connection to the Giants.

The week leading up to the draft is often filled with smokescreens, but the Giants' interest in Jones at least appears to be real, whether he is taken at No. 6 or No. 17.