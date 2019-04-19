NBA Rumors: Chauncey Billups Interviewing for Timberwolves President Role

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2019

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2016, file photo, former Detroit Pistons player Chauncey Billups addresses the media in Auburn Hills, Mich. Billups has withdrawn his name from the Cleveland Cavaliers' search for a new general manager. He released a statement to ESPN on Monday, July 4, 2017, saying that
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly planning to interview former All-Star point guard Chauncey Billups about their president of basketball operations vacancy.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Friday, noting the sides are expected to "meet in near future."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

