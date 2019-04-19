NBA Rumors: Chauncey Billups Interviewing for Timberwolves President Role

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly planning to interview former All-Star point guard Chauncey Billups about their president of basketball operations vacancy.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Friday, noting the sides are expected to "meet in near future."

