NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: Round-by-Round Dates, TV and Live-Stream Guide

The NBA postseason is finally here, and there is a different feel to the playoffs this year than usual.

For the first time since the spring of 2005, LeBron James will not be in the NBA playoffs and new storylines not involving the face of the league can emerge.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have their chance to make a title run in a wide-open Eastern Conference that includes the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers and the always interesting Boston Celtics.

Of course, the Golden State Warriors are still here and are in search of their third straight NBA Finals championship and fourth in the last five years.

The road will not be easy for the Warriors, who face robust competition in the Western Conference starting with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Houston Rockets came within a game of unseating the Warriors last year and teams like the up-and-coming Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz could all pose a threat.

Nevertheless, here is the schedule and what to watch for in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

NBA Playoff Start Dates:

April 13: First Round

April 29-30: Conference Semifinals (possible move up to April 27-28)

May 14-14: Conference Finals begin (possible move up to May 12-13)

May 30: NBA Finals begin

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 Detroit Pistons

Game 1: Sun. April 14 Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 ET, TNT

Game 2: Wed. April 17 Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 ET, NBA TV

Game 3: Sat. April 20 Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 ET, ESPN

Game 4: Mon. April 22 Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 ET, TNT

*Game 5: Wed. April 24 Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Fri. April 26 Milwaukee at Detroit, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Sun. April 28 Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD, TBD

No. 2 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 7 Orlando Magic

Game 1: Sat. April 13 Orlando at Toronto. 5 ET, ESPN

Game 2: Tues. April 16 Orlando at Toronto, 8 ET, TNT

Game 3: Fri. April 19 Toronto at Orlando, 7 ET, ESPN

Game 4: Sun. April 21 Toronto at Orlando, 7 ET, TNT

*Game 5: Tues. April 23 Orlando at Toronto, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Thurs. April 25 Toronto at Orlando, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Sat. April 27 Orlando at Toronto, TBD, TNT

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets

Game 1: Sat. April 13 Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 2:30 ET, ESPN

Game 2: Mon. April 15 Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 ET, TNT

Game 3: Thurs. April 18 Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 8 ET, TNT

Game 4: Sat. April 20 Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 ET, TNT

*Game 5: Tues. April 23 Brooklyn at Philadelphia TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Thurs. April 25 Philadelphia at Brooklyn TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Sat. April 27 Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD, TNT



No. 4 Boston Celtics vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

Game 1: Sun. April 14 Indiana at Boston, 1 ET, TNT

Game 2: Wed. April 17 Indiana at Boston, 7 ET, TNT

Game 3: Fri. April 19 Boston at Indiana, 8:30 ET, ABC

Game 4: Sun. April 21 Boston at Indiana, 1 ET, ABC

*Game 5: Wed. April 24 Indiana at Boston, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Fri. April 26 Boston at Indiana, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Sun. April 28 Indiana at Boston, TBD, TBD

Western Conference

No. 1 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers

Game 1: Sat. April 13 L.A. at Golden State, 8 ET, ABC

Game 2: Mon. April 15 L.A. at Golden State, 10:30 ET, TNT

Game 3: Thurs. April 18 Golden State at L.A., 10:30 ET, TNT

Game 4: Sun. April 21 Golden State at L.A., 3:30 ET, ABC

*Game 5: Wed. April 24 L.A. at Golden State, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Fri. April 26 Golden State at L.A., TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Sun. April 28 L.A. at Golden State, TBD, TBD

No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

Game 1: Sat. April 13 San Antonio at Denver, 10:30 ET, ESPN

Game 2: Tues. April 16 San Antonio at Denver, 9 ET, NBA TV

Game 3: Thurs. April 18 Denver at San Antonio, 9 ET, NBA TV

Game 4: Sat. April 20 Denver at San Antonio, 5:30 ET, TNT

*Game 5: Tues. April 23 San Antonio at Denver, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Thurs. April 25 Denver at San Antonio, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Sat. April 27 San Antonio at Denver, TBD, TNT

No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder

Game 1: Sun., April 14 Oklahoma City at Portland, 3:30 ET, ABC

Game 2: Tues. April 16 Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:30 ET, TNT

Game 3: Fri. April 19 Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 ET, ESPN

Game 4: Sun. April 21 Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 ET, TNT

*Game 5: Tues. April 23 Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Thurs. April 25 Portland at Oklahoma City, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Sat. April 27 Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD, TNT

No. 4 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Game 1: Sun. April 14 Utah at Houston, 9:30 ET, TNT

Game 2: Wed. April 17 Utah at Houston, 9:30 ET, TNT

Game 3: Sat. April 20 Houston at Utah, 10:30 ET, ESPN

Game 4: Mon. April 22 Houston at Utah 10:30 ET, TNT

*Game 5: Wed. April 24 Utah at Houston, TBD, TBD

*Game 6: Fri. April 26 Houston at Utah, TBD, TBD

*Game 7: Sun. April 28 Utah at Houston, TBD, TBD

Live Stream: WatchESPN, Watch TNT, fuboTV

Series to Watch

The matchup between the Trail Blazers and Thunder is perhaps the most intriguing matchup in the first round.

The two teams are on completely separate paths as they enter the postseason: the Trail Blazers enter winning 33 of their last 46 games while the Thunder stumble into the fray losers of 14 of their last 25.

Yet it is the Thunder who had the edge over the Trail Blazers all season.

Oklahoma City defeated Portland all four times they played each other this year—all close games—and the Trail Blazers will be without center Jusuf Nurkic due to season-ending surgery on his leg.

Both teams like to score—the Trail Blazers ranked seventh while the Thunder were eighth in points per game this season—but Oklahoma City, behind point guard Russell Westbrook, moves at a much faster pace and both teams have star scorers in Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Damian Lillard.

George averaged 38 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game against the Trail Blazers this season, while Westbrook averaged 29.5, 10 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game vs. Portland.

Lillard averaged 34.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game against the Thunder.

The series may ultimately come down to turnovers, though. While the Trail Blazers have a better overall defense, the Thunder create more turnovers—leading the NBA with 9.3 steals per game—which contributes to their fastbreak offense that averages 18.1 points per game, fifth-best in the league.

The Trail Blazers managed to keep their matchups against Oklahoma City close and if they can reduce turnovers and take advantage of home court they may have a shot, but that is easier said than done in a seven-game series.

All stats via Basketball-Reference.com