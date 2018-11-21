Grading Every NBA Team 1 Month into the Regular Season

0 of 30

In the interest of full disclosure: I tend to be a generous grader.

Maybe I like to see the best in the NBA's 30 organizations, as I seek the silver linings and optimistic takes at this early stage of the 2018-19 campaign. Perhaps I'm too soft, hesitant to throw down a poor mark even when one is deserved.

But that's changing this year, thanks to a handful of teams that are falling apart. The Washington Wizards are dysfunctional, the Houston Rockets got off to such a slow start that Carmelo Anthony is no longer a part of the roster, and the Cleveland Cavaliers can't make any progress without LeBron James.

That's only the start.

Using the plus/minus grading system employed by the University of Georgia (among others) and looking not just at win-loss records, but also player development, underlying metrics and more, we're giving the entire NBA a 2.77 GPA that corresponds most closely to a B-minus. Here's hoping your favorite team is above that benchmark.