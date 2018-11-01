These NBA Teams' Fast and Slow Starts Are Not Sustainable

1 of 5

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

No one's taking the Detroit Pistons' 4-2 start away from them, but it's easy to poke holes in their remarkable early-season pace—one that puts them on a 55-win trajectory. For perspective, a 55-27 record would be the No. 5 win-loss mark in franchise history, better than even the 54-28 mark produced by the title-winning iteration in 2003-04.

On the most basic level, the four victories came against the 2-5 Brooklyn Nets, 2-4 Chicago Bulls, 4-4 Philadelphia 76ers (playing without Ben Simmons) and 1-6 Cleveland Cavaliers. The Sixers, who weren't operating at full strength during their 133-132 overtime loss Oct. 23, are likely the only playoff squad among that bunch. Moreover, the Pistons' victories came by a combined 13 points, whereas their first loss (to the Boston Celtics) featured a 20-point margin.

Basketball Reference's simple rating system (SRS), which looks only at the strength of schedule and margin of victory, gives Detroit a score of minus-5.31. That leaves the Motor City at No. 23 overall and No. 11 in the Eastern Conference, sandwiched between the Orlando Magic (minus-5.18) and Washington Wizards (minus-5.52)

Sure, Blake Griffin could keep lighting up scoreboards after opening his 2018-19 campaign by averaging 27.7 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists while slashing 50.0/48.4/73.3. But offensive regression is likely, even if Andre Drummond can mitigate the ill effects by rounding back into his 2017-18 form.

Beyond the bigs, Reggie Bullock, Langston Galloway and Stanley Johnson could start shooting the ball more effectively, though they're at least contributing in other areas. Luke Kennard, recovering from an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder that will keep him out of the lineup for at least two weeks, is the only man on the injury report. So even if everything breaks right and the guards/wings catch fire, there's only so much higher this rotation can rise.

Detroit might have started hot, but the record from the opening salvo is a mirage. The fight to make the playoffs will be enough of an uphill battle by the time calendars are switching to 2019, even if the baseline will be slightly higher than we've seen thus far.