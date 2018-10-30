Metrics 101: 10 Early-Season NBA Trends We're Buying Into

1 of 10

If you've noticed that NBA teams are operating at breakneck speeds, you're not alone. That's been one of the leading talking points during the early portion of the 2018-19 campaign, and for good reason. Led by the Sacramento Kings and lightning-quick point guard De'Aaron Fox, who has helped the squad go from dead last in pace during the 2017-18 season to No. 3 in the current go-round, the entire league seems to be playing so much faster.

Teams are trying to get more possessions by capitalizing on transition opportunities and firing away from beyond the arc early in the shot clock. More possessions lead to more shots, which allows for larger differentiation between themselves and their opponents. It also lets every member of a rotation get more touches.

"It definitely gives more shot opportunities for players," Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said, per CBS Sports' Colin Ward-Henninger, who's one of many to write about this drastic shift. "Everybody in this league wants to shoot the ball, so it spreads out the shots and everybody gets a chance to score. ... We like it. We want to play fast."

Even beyond that, new rule changes allowing for more freedom of movement have given offensive players advantages, and that just pushes the pace up even higher. So, too, does putting only 14 seconds on the clock for second-chance opportunities.



Offense tends to have the advantage over defense early in the season, but these alterations will make the pace uptick permanent. This is a far more drastic rise than we saw last year, for example. At the end of October in 2017, the Phoenix Suns led the league in pace (107.64), while 12 squads were in triple figures. Right now, the Atlanta Hawks (108.6) are sitting in the pole position, and all but five teams have crested 100.

The league at large is using an estimated 101.5 possessions per 48 minutes, which leaves last year's 97.3 in the dust. In fact, that's the highest pace has been since 1985-86, back when the league was rather different from a stylistic standpoint.



Squads will slow down some, but not enough to prevent this campaign from producing gaudy per-game figures boosted by metronome-breaking tempos.