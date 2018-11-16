NBA Power Rankings: Warriors Strife Intensifies Competition for Top Spots

4 of 14

15. New Orleans Pelicans (17)

Following one of the more impressive efforts by any team this season, a 126-110 win at Toronto in which Nikola Mirotic and Elfrid Payton didn't play, the Pels suffered a letdown in Wednesday's 107-100 loss to the Wolves.

New Orleans' 2-1 week once again underscored the simplicity of evaluating this team.

If Anthony Davis is right, the Pelicans can beat anybody. If he's not, anybody can beat them. The on-off splits highlight that reality, but you really only need to know the win-loss record; New Orleans went 0-6 in a stretch when Davis' elbow limited him or kept him out of the lineup entirely. With a healthy AD, the Pels are 7-1.

14. Charlotte Hornets (13)

The Hornets were going to sniff the top 10 this week, but that 113-89 loss to the Cavs on Tuesday made it impossible. Charlotte's net rating of plus-5.0 marks it as a much better team than its 7-7 record suggests, but Wednesday's anemic offensive effort shows just how dependent the Hornets are on Kemba Walker, who was just 2-of-16 in that dispiriting loss.

Charlotte is solid and steady, and it takes care of the ball better than everyone. That's all fine, but it doesn't add up to top-10 status.

13. Los Angeles Lakers (16)

L.A. notched its fourth straight win Wednesday, beating the dangerous Blazers behind LeBron James' best performance of the season. Suddenly invested on defense and hunting his shots on the other end, James piled up 44 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists on 13-of-19 shooting.

He even blocked three shots, one in highlight fashion when Nik Stauskas tried to spike a dunk over James' contest. Relatedly: Nik Stauskas, WYD!?

Tyson Chandler is here to help, which he did by swatting Trae Young's potential game-winner after James missed free throws (but redeemed himself with a go-ahead follow dunk) in the closing moments of a Sunday win over the Hawks.

This week, we saw evidence that the best player in the world is still the best player in the world. As such, the Lakers are looking scarier.

12. Philadelphia 76ers (11)

OK, so: Jimmy Butler's here now.

In theory, adding one of the league's fourth-quarter scoring leaders (Butler ranks second only to LeBron James with 8.1 points per fourth quarter) to a team that ranks 26th in that same category seems like a cure-all.

It's not as simple as that, of course, as there are fit issues to iron out between Butler, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, who should not, under any circumstances, take a back seat to anyone. Embiid is averaging 27.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 blocks while playing a brand of physically dominant basketball we haven't seen since Shaquille O'Neal savaged opposing centers almost 20 years ago.

No player in league history has matched those averages while also hitting even a single three in a season. Embiid is 23-of-70 from deep.

Philly lost its first game with Butler, blowing a late lead against the lowly Magic. Clearly, there will be some growing pains. But the Sixers added a top-20 player who should fill gaps on both ends.

The only question now: Does Markelle Fultz still factor into the 76ers' plans? If not, the time to trade him is now, before he starts losing minutes.

11. Memphis Grizzlies (15)

I'm not sure anyone would pick the Grizzlies to take down the Sixers in a hypothetical playoff series, but in the wake of a comeback win over Philly, Memphis has done enough lately to claw four more spots up the rankings.

The starters—Mike Conley, Garrett Temple, Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Marc Gasol—struggle to score, but, man, do they put the clamps on opponents. Among fivesomes with at least 100 minutes of shared court time, that Grizzlies unit ranks first in defensive efficiency.

Capping a 2-1 week, Memphis came from eight points down in the fourth quarter to dispatch the Bucks. Conley and Gasol combined for 55 points in that one, and Gasol tied a career high with six made triples.

If healthy, Memphis looks capable of grinding its way to a win total in the mid-to-high 40s.