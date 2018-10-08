Anthony Davis Rumors: Star 'Eyeing' Lakers, Celtics, Knicks, 76ers; BOS Favored

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 5: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during a pre-season game on October 5, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis is already weighing his next move ahead of the summer of 2021, when he becomes a free agent.

Get More Sports' Chris Sheridan reported Monday that Davis is "eyeing" the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers should he move on from the Pelicans and that the Celtics are leading the pack.

                                                     

