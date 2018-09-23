Knicks Trade Rumors: Jimmy Butler's Interest in NY 'Overstated'

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler may not have as much interest in playing for the New York Knicks as initially thought.

According to Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today, Butler's interest in the Knicks is "overstated" since he wants "to win sooner rather than later."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week Butler requested a trade from Minnesota with the Los Angeles Clippers being his preferred landing spot.

Wojnarowski also listed the Knicks and Brooklyn Nets as teams that interest him due to their ability to sign him to a max extension, however.

Per Wojnarowski, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor wants to trade Butler within "the next several days" despite head coach Tom Thibodeau's desire to keep him.

Wojnarowski added that the Clippers, Nets, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers are interested in discussing a deal with Minnesota.

Zillgitt reported that the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks are "outliers" who could also get into the mix to acquire Butler.

Butler averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game last season for the T-Wolves and helped lead them to the playoffs for the first time since 2003-04, ending the NBA's longest drought.

The Knicks haven't appeared in the playoffs since 2012-13, and their drought doesn't have an immediate end in sight.

It is unclear when or if All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis will return in 2018-19 after suffering a torn ACL last season.

New York does have an impressive collection of young talent including 2017 first-round pick Frank Ntilikina, 2018 first-round pick Kevin Knox and 2018 second-round pick Mitchell Robinson, but they all have plenty of developing left to do.

The rebuilding process could potentially be sped up by the hiring of David Fizdale as head coach, and there is little doubt that trading for Butler would make the Knicks immediate playoff threats in the Eastern Conference.

New York has also been linked to Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, who can become a free agent after the 2018-19 season.

The Knicks would be a force to be reckoned with if they can find a way to get Porzingis, Irving and Butler on the same team, but with little to offer in a trade and so many variables involved, New York may not be the best fit for Butler.