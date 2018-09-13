Kyrie Irving Rumors: Knicks View Celtics PG as No. 1 Target in 2019 Free Agency

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving will reportedly be the New York Knicks' top free-agent target next summer should he hit the open market after the 2018-19 NBA season.

On Wednesday, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports told the Bulls Talk podcast that New York will go all-in on its Irving pursuit.

"I've spoken with people within [the Knicks] organization. They have made it absolutely crystal clear to me that—if they had their pick of guys that are going to be in the free-agent market [next] summer—Kyrie would be their first, second, third and fourth choice," Blakely said.

                 

