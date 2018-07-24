Report: Kawhi Leonard, Jordan Brand to Part Ways After Expiration of Contract

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Before Kawhi Leonard likely becomes a free agent next summer, he'll be a free agent on the shoe market.

According to Nick DePaula of ESPN.com, Jordan Brand will let Leonard "walk when his contract expires later this year." He added, "Extension talks between Leonard and the Nike subsidiary stalled earlier this year after Leonard turned down a four-year, $22 million extension."

