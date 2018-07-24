Report: Kawhi Leonard, Jordan Brand to Part Ways After Expiration of Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2018

SAN ANTONIO,TX - JANUARY 13 : Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs steals the back from Wilson Chandler #21 of the Denver Nuggets at AT&T Center on January 13, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Before Kawhi Leonard likely becomes a free agent next summer, he'll be a free agent on the shoe market.

According to Nick DePaula of ESPN.com, Jordan Brand will let Leonard "walk when his contract expires later this year." He added, "Extension talks between Leonard and the Nike subsidiary stalled earlier this year after Leonard turned down a four-year, $22 million extension."

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

