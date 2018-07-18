Lakers Rumors: LA Confident Kawhi Leonard Will Join Team Despite Raptors Trade

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly aren't sweating Kawhi Leonard's trade to the Toronto Raptors.

According to B/R's Ric Bucher, the Lakers "weren't interested in acquiring him now" and remain "confident they'll get him for free next summer."

Leonard, 27, was traded to Toronto alongside Danny Green in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 protected first-rounder (1-20) that will become two future second-round picks if it doesn't convey next summer, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

For the Lakers, not giving up a wealth of young assets to acquire Leonard now was based on the possibility that he could sign with the team next offseason after opting out of his deal. The risk was that another team, like the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers, could trade for Leonard and convince him to commit to them long-term, a la Paul George in Oklahoma City.

George was expected to sign with the Lakers this summer, but once L.A. didn't trade for him last year, George embraced the culture in OKC and signed an extension as a free agent.

Leonard's trade to Toronto, however, has likely quelled similar concerns with Leonard.

According to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, "Leonard has no interest in playing for the Raptors. There have been indications that he would sit out the entire season if necessary, and though that step would be drastic and unprecedented in today’s game, Toronto has forced the situation into uncharted territory by acquiring a player who has made it clear he does not want to be there."

Bucher added:

Obviously, there's no guarantee that Leonard will sign with the Lakers next offseason. But the Lakers have the benefit of both holding on to their young players and plenty of potential backup plans in free agency should Leonard decide to sign with a different team. Even if that happens, they can still make a run at players like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving (unlikely given LeBron James' presence in L.A.), Jimmy Butler and Kemba Walker.

The Lakers can offer a destination city, a legacy franchise and the chance to chase titles alongside LeBron. As free-agency pitches go, that's pretty strong. The Lakers are playing the long game. Part one was landing James this summer. Part two will be adding at least one more star. If it works, the Lakers could be well-positioned to dethrone the Golden State Warriors.

If it doesn't, they better hope the young players they abstained from trading this offseason become stars in their own right or at least shine enough that the Lakers can flip them in a trade for a more established star.

It's the summer of 2019 or bust for the Lakers, in other words.