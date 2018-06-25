Report: LeBron James 'Has No Intention of Hearing Elaborate Pitch Meetings'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James has gone through the free-agency process twice already and doesn't need a lot of fanfare this time around.

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com, the Cleveland Cavaliers star "has no intention of hearing elaborate pitch meetings from teams." At most, the veteran and his agents could meet with team owners or high-level officials.

James reportedly still hasn't decided whether to exercise his $35.6 million player option and has until Friday to make a decision.

If the 33-year-old does hit free agency, there will be no shortage of suitors, considering the impact he can make on the court.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith (via Marc Stein of the New York Times) has previously provided a long list of teams James will consider, including the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.

The Cavaliers will also have an opportunity to re-sign the four-time MVP if he opts out of his current deal.

However, none of any potential meetings will include the type of major presentation we have seen in the past from James or other free agents.

Kevin Durant was notably courted by several teams in 2016, with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala all meeting him in the Hamptonsto convince him to come to the Golden State Warriors.

James also met with a variety of teams in 2010 before choosing Miami, but he only sat down with the Heat and Cavaliers before returning to Cleveland in 2014.