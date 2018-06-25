NBA Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Rank After 2018 Draft

0 of 30

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

The first phase of roster restructuring during the 2018 NBA offseason is complete.

This year's talent grab almost surely delivered a handful of difference-makers. But good luck knowing where between the first selection (Deandre Ayton) and the last (Kostas Antetokounmpo) those transformative talents will come from.

Stage two of the summer program begins shortly with free-agency shoppers able to begin their hunts on July 1 and start finalizing their purchases July 6. With names like LeBron James, Paul George and DeMarcus Cousins potentially up for grabs, the bidding process could be frenzied and have repercussions for years to come.

Consider this, then, the calm between storms.

We'll take advantage of this relatively relaxed period to update our assessment of all 30 teams with a post-draft, pre-free-agency batch of power rankings.