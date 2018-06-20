Final 2018 NBA Draft Big Board: Who Will Take Our Top Prospect Luka Doncic?

1 of 14

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

50. Arnoldas Kulboka (Lithuania, SF, 1998)

Kulboka is late-round flier option for his mix of size (6'10") and three-point shooting (.374 across all competitions last season). There are major questions about whether he can hold his own physically, both inside the arc and defensively.

49. Alize Johnson (Missouri State, PF, Senior)

Late in the second round, Johnson's unique versatility will be intriguing. He's not a promising defender. He is, however, appealing for his rebounding prowess, ability to handle the ball on the break and make open threes.

48. Kenrich Williams (TCU, SF, Senior)

Williams isn't a great athlete or scorer, and still, he comes off as a sleeper, especially if he goes to a good team. His shooting, passing and defensive IQ could represent glue between a lineup's star players.

47. Rawle Alkins (Arizona, SG, Sophomore)

A strong, physical guard, Alkins brings defensive toughness and the ability to make shots from all three levels. He'll need to sharpen his off-the-dribble game and three-point shooting (.365 career mark) to offer enough offensively in the half court.

46. Landry Shamet (Wichita State, PG/SG, Sophomore)

One of the country's top shooters, Shamet also improved his playmaking as a sophomore. He lacks blow-by burst and finishing explosion, but his combo-guard versatility, jumper and passing IQ will give him a chance to stick as a backup.

45. Omari Spellman (Villanova, PF/C, Freshman)

Spellman's wide frame (6'9", 253 lbs), long arms (7'2" wingspan) and shooting stroke make him worth drafting. He won't be playable until he improves his conditioning and sees more reps, likely in the G League.

44. Chimezie Metu (USC, PF/C, Junior)

Metu has an NBA body (6'10", 219 lbs) and an impressive skill level around the key. His rebounding and rim protection aren't strong enough, though, and his post game won't warrant featured touches. He needs a three-ball.

43. Rodions Kurucs (Latvia, SF/PF, 1998)

A hit-or-miss flier worth taking in the second round, Kurucs has the NBA tools, athleticism and a good-looking shot. He hasn't played much in Spain's first league (or in general), though, creating a tough scouting evaluation.

42. Malik Newman (Kansas, SG, Sophomore)

Newman isn't the lead point guard many once thought he'd be, but his streaky scoring ability could work in a bench role against second units. He has some Dion Waiters-type potential, which can hold value to the right team.

41. Devonte' Graham (Kansas, PG, Senior)

Graham can follow in the footprints of Shabazz Napier, who's carved out a role as a backup ball-handler and is valued for his pick-and-roll play and shot-making.