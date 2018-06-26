Every Team's Top Potential Free-Agent Target After the 2018 NBA Draft

1 of 30

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks could have nearly $30 million to spend, but they aren't likely to utilize that on a big name.

"The Hawks have amassed an intriguing blend of talent, and they're not done building," Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported after the draft. "There were trade talks heading into the draft involving guards Dennis Schroder and Kent Bazemore, per league sources. Schroder was on the block all season, as we reported in January, while the team at least discussed Bazemore with Dallas and Orlando in possible trade-downs."

While O'Connor didn't delve into specifics about the Hawks' free-agency plans, it does suggest that they aren't in win-now mode. If they use their cap space, they're more likely to absorb a bloated contract from another team so long as it comes with assets attached.



"Even so, the Hawks need a third point guard and a combo forward," ESPN.com's Bobby Marks wrote. "... Two names that fit: Washington's Tim Frazier and OKC's Josh Huestis, each projected for the minimum salary exception."



The one player who could make sense in terms of filling a hole and fitting in with the youth movement is restricted free agent Julius Randle, who quietly had a brilliant year with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, averaging 16.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

His explosiveness and athleticism would fit in nicely with what the Hawks are trying to do. The most likely situation is Atlanta doesn't do anything major, but if it does make a big move, Randle would be a smart one.



Because of the Lakers' pursuit of two max players (potentially), an offer on July 1 could put them in a bind, forcing them either to live up that dream or let Randle go. Typically, an offer to a restricted free agent of Randle's stature would be matched, but the Hawks could steal him.

