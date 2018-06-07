'No Player Is Untouchable': 5 Trades Los Angeles Lakers Must Consider

0 of 5

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers' most recent playoff trip came back in 2013, when Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard and Steve Nash were all on the roster.

This franchise is so starved for stardom, it won't let anything stand in the way of that pursuit. If this big-game hunt requires the sacrifice of young talent, the front office is reportedly ready to bite that bullet.

Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times explains:

"While they like their young core and would prefer to keep those players growing together, they have told teams no player is untouchable in trades, according to multiple sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of trade and free-agent negotiations.

"To be clear, the Lakers are not actively shopping any of their players. They are willing to listen to offers and could move one of them — even a member of the talented young cadre of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram or Josh Hart — if an offer blows them away."

How rich would the prize packages need to be for the Lakers to part with a top prospect?

Well, it's funny you should ask. The following five potential swaps all offer the kind of reward to make them well worth the risk.