Imagining Every NBA Team's Top 3 Trade Targets Right Now

Imagining Every NBA Team's Top 3 Trade Targets Right NowAugust 28, 2023
The wave of activity that followed the opening of the 2023 NBA offseason has slowed to a trickle.
A signing might hit the transaction log every now and then, and maybe you'll hear a trade rumbling or two around Damian Lillard and James Harden, but by and large, the proverbial dust has settled.
So, naturally, we're here to shake things up.
After seeing what teams were (and weren't) able to add this summer, we have a pretty clear picture of what they're hoping to accomplish during the upcoming campaign and what they still need to make that happen. We're then using that information to project the shopping list each team would take to the trade market.
Atlanta Hawks
Trade targets: Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, Jerami Grant
With the Hawks having finally sent John Collins packing this summer, there a ton of minutes, shots and opportunities in this offense. Atlanta could look to fill them in-house—AJ Griffin and Jalen Johnson might both be popular breakout picks—or it could hit the trade market for an established forward who offers some scoring, shot-making and defensive versatility.
The Hawks have been the "strongest suitor" for Siakam, per The Athletic's Shams Charania, though they couldn't get the Toronto Raptors to bite on a package built around Griffin, De'Andre Hunter and "draft compensation." Still, with free agency awaiting Siakam after this season, and Toronto potentially sitting on the cusp of a reset, one can reasonably assume these trade talks are fluid.
Atlanta could also shift its focus over to Siakam's teammate, Anunoby, who isn't the same caliber of offensive player but is a world-class stopper. Grant, who won't fit the Portland Trail Blazers' post-Damian Lillard timeline, could be another alternative, so long as Atlanta doesn't mind stomaching the five-year, $160 million pact he signed this summer.
Boston Celtics
Trade targets: Dorian Finney-Smith, Tyus Jones, T.J. McConnell
The addition of Kristaps Porziņģis gives the Celtics a ton of size and maybe more scoring punch than ever, but the subtractions of Marcus Smart and Grant Williams cut into this group's depth, defense and distributing. And remember, they weren't exactly loaded on the wings behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to begin with.
If Boston could squeeze a three-and-D wing into the budget, that would give this team someone who can spell the Jays and slot alongside them in smaller, switchier lineups. Finney-Smith fits that archetype as well as anyone, provided last season's shooting woes (33.7 percent) don't persist. (His 38.9 percent splash rate over the three prior campaigns gives hope that they won't.)
The Celtics could also sneakily be in the market for another guard. They might seem deep on the surface, but Derrick White has never been a primary playmaker, Malcolm Brogdon has a longstanding beef with the injury bug and Payton Pritchard has yet to prove he can stick as a rotation regular. If it's clear Boston needs more passing—Smart was the top table-setter last season—then a reliable ball-mover like Jones or McConnell could make a lot of sense.
Brooklyn Nets
Trade targets: Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard, Trae Young
If the Nets aren't going big this season, then where, exactly, are they going? Even if Mikal Bridges keeps looking like the star he so often appeared as following his deadline deal to Brooklyn, this club won't make major noise with one All-Star and a lot of role players around him.
The Nets should be thinking long and hard about finding Bridges a co-star. Especially since they have the pieces to get a megadeal done, as they're owed future firsts from the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks. Plus, they have prospects, plug-and-play support players and a slew of mid-sized salaries to flesh out an offer.
Brooklyn should aim at the very top of the trade market. Any one of Embiid (the reigning MVP), Lillard (a seven-time All-Star) and Young (a top-15 scorer and passer each of the past four seasons) could be the game-changer this group needs to crash the elite ranks.
Charlotte Hornets
Trade targets: Brandon Ingram, Jonathan Kuminga, Draft picks
Buzz City needs more buzz. With a dynamic, young floor general like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets shouldn't be this short on excitement. This summer's draft-night haul of Brandon Miller (the No. 2 pick) and Nick Smith Jr. (No. 27) upped the intrigue a touch, but it's not enough.
Charlotte needs to expand its talent base, and it has two options to do that. Either fork over the assets needed to acquire a star or play the long game by converting some of its established veterans into prospects and picks.
Ingram, who had the Hornets' attention this summer, is an ambitious target, but if things again go awry for the New Orleans Pelicans, he could be the primary piece moved in a significant trade, since his upside can't match that of a healthy Zion Williamson. Should Charlotte take a more future-focused approach, it could see a huge return on an investment in Kuminga, who might just need the developmental minutes the Golden State Warriors haven't given him to establish himself as a rising, two-way star.
Chicago Bulls
Trade targets: Mike Conley, Tyus Jones, Doug McDermott
The Bulls have yet to fill their Lonzo Ball-sized hole at the point guard position. They have several candidates for the gig—Jevon Carter, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White—but none that are sure-fire solutions. This could wind up being the basketball equivalent of the NFL cliche that when you have two quarterbacks, you really have none.
With the clock ticking to make something happen with this core, Chicago could still be in need of an upgrade at the lead guard spot. An on-court orchestrator like Conley (career 5.7 assists to 2.0 turnovers) or Jones (3.9 to 0.7) might be the pass-first piece needed to bring this roster together the way a healthy Ball once did.
The Bulls also entered the offseason hoping to up their three-point volume, and they maybe didn't do enough on that front. Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig have averaged a combined 2.1 threes per outing for their career. McDermott, a former Bull and career 41 percent three-point shooter, just striped 1.9 triples in 20.5 minutes on his own last season.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Trade targets: Royce O'Neale, Caleb Martin, Josh Green
The Cavs worked this summer to up their wing play and increase their frontcourt shooting, primarily through the additions of Max Strus and Georges Niang. The newcomers should give this offense more room to breathe, but Cleveland's itch for a two-way wing isn't necessarily scratched.
The Cavs are wagering that the shooting gains will outweigh any defensive losses that come from giving Strus and Niang major minutes. With insurance policies like Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen underneath, it isn't the worst plan. But since Cleveland isn't getting much defense from its backcourt already, adding another limited player on that end might be more than Mobley and Allen can take.
It's possible, then, Cleveland could still be in the market for a two-way wing who finally balances this roster. The Cavs don't have much to spend after paying a fortune for Donovan Mitchell last offseason, but they might be able to reel in a mid-tier target like O'Neale (expendable with Brooklyn's wing depth), Martin (a potential casualty of the Miami Heat's Damian Lillard pursuit) or Green (a likely trade candidate should the Dallas Mavericks do anything major).
Dallas Mavericks
Trade targets: Deandre Ayton, Myles Turner, Clint Capela
With Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving locked into this backcourt, the Mavs could really use an impact player at center—and they know it. They've been linked to both Ayton and Capela this summer, and Turner, who hails from nearby Bedford, has been a target of his hometown team in the past.
You could argue if any would qualify as needle-movers on their own, but adding them to this specific roster could make that kind of difference. Dallas needs as much defensive resistance at the rim as it can get, plus the scoring guards would only get harder to handle with a top-shelf pick-and-roll (or pick-and-pop) partner added to the mix.
Capela seems available right now, as Atlanta appears (understandably) eager to see how Onyeka Okongwu would look in a starting role. Ayton and Turner have been trade candidates before and could certainly get there again. The Phoenix Suns might soon learn their depth issues weren't solved by their plethora of minimum-money additions, while the Indiana Pacers could discover their young core isn't quite ready for liftoff just yet.
Denver Nuggets
Trade targets: Reggie Bullock, Jae'Sean Tate, Mo Bamba
The Nuggets return most key contributors from their title team—but not all of them. Swiss Army knife swingman Bruce Brown cashed in his soaring stock elsewhere this offseason, and veteran big man Jeff Green landed in Space City as part of the attempted acceleration of the Houston Rockets' rebuild.
Denver has young players to potentially fill those vacancies—Christian Braun and Peyton Watson soaking up the minutes left behind Brown, Zeke Nnaji covering Green's void—but it doesn't have much for backup plans if these internal promotions don't pan out. Even hitting the trade market is tricky, since the Nuggets have a pricey roster and some unpaid draft debts.
But the bargain-bin offers some good buys every now and then. Bullock pairs serviceable defense with a three-ball that's found its mark 38.3 percent of the time the past three seasons. Tate shares some similarities with Brown in terms of playing bigger than his size, defending multiple positions and creating for others. Bamba still offers an intriguing blend of spacing and rim protection, even if there isn't much else to his game.
Detroit Pistons
Trade targets: Draft picks, Josh Green, Jalen Johnson
At some point in the not-so-distant future, Detroit's young core will be ready to climb the Eastern Conference ladder. But there's no reason to think that will happen this season, so the Pistons should continue focusing on stockpiling long-term assets ahead of that eventual ascension.
Unless they are absurdly ahead of schedule, they should be focused on finding new homes for Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks between now and the trade deadline. Whatever they add as stabilizing presences on the floor and sage leaders off it isn't worth more than the draft considerations they'd bring back in a deal.
If Detroit doesn't want to wait for future drafts, then it should try landing prospects who were pulled from recent ones and haven't taken off yet. Green could become a three-and-D wing with more creation than the label implies, while Johnson may emerge as an all-purpose defender with anti-gravity bounce and an ability to make plays on the move.
Golden State Warriors
Trade targets: O.G. Anunoby, Caleb Martin, Alec Burks
There were times last season when Golden State looked old and slow on the perimeter, especially on the defensive end. While the Dubs made some smart additions over the offseason, they may have wound up older and slower.
Dramatically increasing the workloads of Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody is one way of addressing the issue, but is anyone confident saying the kid gloves long used to handle them are suddenly coming off? If the Warriors don't trust them to handle major roles in the rotation, it might be time to trade them for players who would see major minutes.
Anunoby might cost all of Golden State's trade chips, but his defensive dominance, spot-up shooting and budding on-ball creation could make him worth it. Martin is a mid-tier option who previously flashed as an energizer but just played his best basketball on the game's biggest stage. Burks, who spent part of the 2019-20 season with the Warriors, brings the kind of shooting, defense and quick decision-making this system requires.
Houston Rockets
Trade targets: Alex Caruso, Delon Wright, O.G. Anunoby
The Rockets put a comical amount of coin into improving their culture, defense and immediate outlook this offseason. The desire to compete is clearly strong, but they should be careful about parting with too many assets in a trade in case this roster isn't ready rise.
A targeted, mid-cost upgrade like Caruso or Wright seems preferable if Houston is still aiming to add. Both could help shoulder the burdens of defending and dime-dropping while also sharing their veteran know-how with Houston's up-and-comers.
Having said that, the Rockets have the draft picks needed to broker a blockbuster should this roster prove it's ready to launch. Deploy Anunoby with newcomers Dillon Brooks and Amen Thompson, and Houston's wings might be impenetrable. The fact the Rockets don't have many established, high-end scorers might also mean they could scratch Anunoby's itch for more offensive involvement.
Indiana Pacers
Trade targets: Pascal Siakam, Kyle Kuzma, Tobias Harris
The Pacers entered the offseason in need of a power forward and wound up adding two: current No. 8 pick Jarace Walker and former No. 8 pick Obi Toppin. It's possible to envision either growing into the caliber of player who can plug this hole for the long haul.
But what if Indiana doesn't want to wait on that growth? What if the rest of this roster—headlined by rising star Tyrese Haliburton—is ready to sprint, but these young power forwards are still mastering their baby steps? Well, then Indiana would be on the search for an instant-impact type at the 4 spot.
The Pacers could've started that search already, as they've been connected to Siakam. It doesn't take a huge leap in logic, then, to think they might have at least passing interest in Kuzma and Harris, too. Kuzma just re-signed with the Washington Wizards, but he already looks out of place with an organization that's finally leaning into an overdue rebuild. Harris, one of many names to watch on the Philadelphia 76ers, may not cost much in a trade since he's so costly on the cap sheet.
Los Angeles Clippers
Trade targets: James Harden, Malcolm Brogdon, Terry Rozier
The Clippers could've abandoned hope on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George ever staying healthy and converted the star wings into long-term assets this offseason. They've spent their summer searching for a playmaker to pair with them instead.
They couldn't get a deal done for Harden, but it's impossible to imagine that window is closed and sealed shut. They've engaged with Boston about Brogdon multiple times now, and that feels like an ongoing possibility if the Celtics like what they see from Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and Dalano Banton.
Rozier is a previous target of this organization, too, and he shouldn't cost too much to pry away from the Hornets, especially if Nick Smith Jr. proves ready to step into a significant role.
Los Angeles Lakers
Trade targets: Bojan Bogdanović, Cole Anthony, Collin Sexton
The Lakers had a productive offseason, but that hardly means their championship quest is now complete. They could still have holes that need filling, particularly if Austin Reaves falls short of his sky-rocketing expectations or Rui Hachimura can't replicate the two-way form he flashed in the playoffs.
If L.A. winds up needing support scoring, then firing back up its old pursuit of Bogdanović could have merit. He just popped for a career-high 21.6 points per outing this past campaign and cemented himself among basketball's top quantity-plus-quality shooters as the Association's only player to average at least two triples on 38-plus percent shooting each of the past five seasons.
It's also possible the Lakers could wind up needing another point guard, as the stage was seemingly set for a D'Angelo Russell deal when he waived his implied no-trade clause upon re-signing with the team this summer. L.A. could catch lightning in a bottle with a young, offensive-minded point guard like Anthony or Sexton.
Memphis Grizzlies
Trade targets: Mikal Bridges, O.G. Anunoby, Jerami Grant
The Grizzlies can count on newcomer Marcus Smart to bring emotional leadership, dominant defense and plenty of playmaking to Beale Street. What they can't do, though, is be certain that their summer spending will have finally addressed their need for a two-way wing.
If Memphis feels that's the only box unchecked on its championship checklist, then it could justify forking over a pile of picks and prospects to add this elusive puzzle piece.
Bridges and Anunoby were both on Memphis' radar at the trade deadline, and they could be more obtainable over the course of this coming season. The Nets could learn they don't have enough to compete while Bridges is in his prime, and the Raptors may accept that a rebuild is inevitable. If neither of those things happen, then Grant seems like a suitable backup plan, if Memphis can cobble together enough mid-tier salaries to take on his new deal.
Miami Heat
Trade targets: Damian Lillard, Paul George, Pascal Siakam
The Heat have appeared in three of the past four Eastern Conference Finals and twice reached the championship round in this stretch, so they don't have to do anything. But team president Pat Riley has never been one to skip a whale hunt, and it's easy to let the imagination run wild with thoughts of what a high-end scorer could mean to this half-court attack.
That's why Miami is attempting to grant Lillard's wish of relocating to South Beach. It's anyone's guess if the Heat have enough trade chips to actually pry him away from the Portland Trail Blazers, but the sides could pick up talks closer to training camp.
If Miami can't get Lillard, it shouldn't automatically abandon its star search. Both George and Siakam have uncertain futures with free agency awaiting them next summer—George would have to decline a $48.8 million player option for 2024-25 to get there—and maybe that uncertainty would drop their trade costs enough to fit the Heat's budget.
Milwaukee Bucks
Trade targets: Alec Burks, T.J. McConnell, Jalen Suggs
While the NBA world was mostly sleeping through the dog days of the offseason, Giannis Antetokounmpo just laid down the gauntlet in Milwaukee. He not only dismissed the idea of inking the three-year, $173 million extension for which he'll soon be eligible, but he also added he'll have plenty to think over next summer if he doesn't feel the Bucks are on a championship track.
"I would not be the best version of myself if I don't know that everybody's on the same page, everybody's going for a championship, everybody's going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do," Antetokounmpo told Tania Ganguli of the New York Times. "And if I don't feel that, I'm not signing."
Not to speak for Antetokounmpo, but that seemingly translates to re-signing Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Jae Crowder wasn't necessarily enough. So, the Bucks have to keep searching for rotation upgrades, whether that's adding wing depth with Burks, upping their playmaking with McConnell or taking a flier on Suggs, the No. 5 pick of the 2021 draft who might need a fresh start following a pair of disappointing seasons with the Orlando Magic.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Trade targets: Cole Anthony, Royce O'Neale, Nicolas Batum
You could argue Minnesota should be selling, not buying, this season to mitigate some of the damage done by last summer's disastrous trade for Rudy Gobert. The Timberwolves are woefully short on draft assets, but they could seemingly recoup some with a Karl-Anthony Towns trade.
However, since there are no signs of any white-flag waving in the Gopher State, Minnesota might be focusing on adding, not subtracting. Finding a long-term lead guard would be a start, since 35-year-old Mike Conley is merely a stopgap solution for however many seasons he has left. Anthony, the No. 15 pick in 2020, could add scoring, shooting and passing, possibly at a discounted price, since the Orlando Magic have a glut of young guards.
If the Wolves aren't even thinking that far ahead, they could seek out more wing depth behind Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. O'Neale is a tireless defender with a reliable outside shot (career 38.4 percent), and Batum still fills a support role with defensive versatility, spacing and a pinch of playmaking.
New Orleans Pelicans
Trade targets: Jarrett Allen, Myles Turner, Kelly Olynyk
This could be the campaign that decides whether New Orleans will move forward with the Brandon Ingram-Zion Williamson tandem intact. If it is, it might also be the one that reveals that Jonas Valančiūnas is a less-than-ideal fit with the Pelicans' stars.
The Pels might want more athleticism, mobility, above-the-rim finishing and outside shooting than Valančiūnas can provide. While none of the aforementioned trade targets would fill every desire, they could at least address more areas than Valančiūnas, a 2024 free agent, can.
Allen's defensive protection would guard against Williamson's shortcomings on that end, and they could connect on some big-to-big lobs. Turner feels like a seamless on-paper fit with Williamson, since he can protect the paint on defense and unclog the interior on offense. Olynyk, the consolation prize of the group, is limited on defense, but his shooting, passing and quick processing skills could shine in this offense.
New York Knicks
Trade targets: Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson, Paul George
The Knicks have put themselves in a favorable spot, as they have assembled a competitive core without cutting into their trade resources. That means they can keep growing things organically until opportunity knocks, at which point they can immediately cash in their many trade chips and gain a real shot at championship contention.
Embiid, the reigning MVP, would be ideal. He is an impact presence at both ends and right in the heart of his prime. Now, that effectively guarantees he'd cost a fortune, and in most cases would make him totally off-limits, but a tumultuous stretch in Philly could have him thinking about a future elsewhere and maybe forcing the Sixers' hand.
"Many around the league believe Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later—and that a full rebuild is what [76ers president of basketball operations Daryl] Morey is covertly hoping for," Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reported.
If the Knicks' Embiid dreams are dashed, they shouldn't spend time in the trade market eyeing anything other than a star. Williamson's offensive prowess and George's two-way play could also be enough to get this team on the title track.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Trade targets: Brandon Ingram, Patrick Williams, Ziaire Williams
At some point, the Thunder will reach for the fast-forward button and put some of their many future picks into a trade for a certified star. Why not this season? Well, there are frankly a lot of possible answers here: Chet Holmgren hasn't played a game yet, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the only player to ascend to stardom and the West could have some really good teams. This might not be time for OKC to rise.
Then again, if their prospects develop quickly enough, maybe the Thunder could make that win-now move. Breaking the bank for Ingram could make a lot of sense, since he'd help their 2023-24 push but also future championship chases, too, as he's not even a year older than SGA and presumably hasn't reached his peak.
If OKC isn't ready for something that dramatic, then it should fish around for young players with untapped potential. Practice patience with either Williams listed above, and maybe they could emerge as elite two-way wings just as the rest of this roster moves into its prime.
Orlando Magic
Trade targets: Anfernee Simons, Collin Sexton, D'Angelo Russell
The Magic have budding frontcourt stars in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, plus a rock-solid center in Wendell Carter Jr. But the backcourt might have more quantity than quality.
If Orlando added a scoring guard to pair with No. 6 pick Anthony Black, an on-court connector who might do everything but shoot, then this could be the next spaceship to go soaring out of Central Florida. The Magic did, after all, go 29-28 over last season's final five months.
Simons would top the wish list as an electric scorer with an ignitable perimeter shot and dunk-contest hops. Sexton could blossom alongside Black, since their strengths could cancel out the other's weaknesses. Russell is a touch older than Orlando's ideal addition, but his shot-making and creation would take a lot of heat off Banchero, Wagner and Black.
Philadelphia 76ers
Trade targets: Damian Lillard, Zach LaVine, Buddy Hield
The 76ers are firmly in the championship race until Joel Embiid says otherwise. So, if they wind up acquiescing to James Harden's trade demand—likely an if-not-when situation—they need to do whatever they can to bring back a star.
Philly makes a lot of sense as a Lillard suitor, since the prolific point guard is a hand-in-glove fit as Embiid's pick-and-roll partner. LaVine could work for a lot of the same reasons, and while his playmaking abilities are lesser than Lillard's, he should have more prime years in front of him.
Should the Sixers fail to find a star—or somehow wind up convincing Harden to stay—then an elite shooter like Hield would be a sensible target. Much as JJ Redick once did, Hield could keep the interior open for Embiid by racing around screens, launching movement threes and demanding constant attention from opposing defenses.
Phoenix Suns
Trade targets: Nicolas Batum, Joe Ingles, Jae'Sean Tate
The Suns had an eventful summer, though the success of it will hinge on two factors. One is the collective health of this core, namely 30-something stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. The other is the performance of all the new role players Phoenix inked to veteran's minimum contracts.
Because the Suns had such a limited budget after the Beal deal, they had to take a lot of risks: that Eric Gordon wouldn't swiftly decline; that Yuta Watanabe and Keita Bates-Diop wouldn't be over their heads in full-time roles on winning teams; that Bol Bol wouldn't physically break down. There's a chance Phoenix is rewarded for all of this risk-taking, but there are myriad ways in which things could go wrong.
That's why the Suns' search for role players could carry over into the regular season. They still couldn't aim very high, but maybe an established veteran like Batum or Ingles would be a modest upgrade. Tate, meanwhile, might be one trade away from earning glue-guy status by making a host of hustle plays for a winning team.
Portland Trail Blazers
Trade targets: Draft picks, Dyson Daniels, James Wiseman
Whenever Portland finally splits from Damian Lillard, the trade will plunge the Trail Blazers into a lengthy rebuild. Finding as many roster-building tools as possible should be the aim.
Draft picks—specifically, good draft picks—are top priority. Portland's post-Lillard future would look considerably bleaker had it not tanked to time to secure the picks that yielded Shaedon Sharpe (No. 7 in 2022) and Scoot Henderson (No. 3 in 2023). That's an attractive tandem to build around, but the Blazers need more blue-chip talent.
Speaking of which, target No. 2 should be the best prospects that trades can by. Daniels fits the bill as both a 6'8", two-way playmaker and someone who could conceivably become available should New Orleans up its win-now urgency.
Finally, the Blazers should search for stalled prospects who have lost some luster but haven't had their ceiling collapse. Put a long runway in front of Wiseman, the No. 2 pick in 2020, and maybe one day he'll take off toward his still towering upside.
Sacramento Kings
Trade targets: Josh Green, Dorian Finney-Smith, Alex Caruso
Because the Kings are (finally) coming off a playoff berth and so many ascending players contributed to that success, they don't have a pressing need to address in trades. They probably need defense and maybe a touch more creation, but they could let things marinate for a minute and see which needs are filled internally.
At some point, though, this defense will likely need beefing up. For everything they did well last season, stringing stops together wasn't one of them. They wound up a woeful 24th in defensive efficiency, worst among all postseason participants (play-in teams included).
Green might be the top target given his age and upside, but the Kings could also covet the reliability of Finney-Smith or Caruso. None of these targets would be particularly cheap, but if Sacramento feels the need to deal, it might be motivated by the roster convincing the front office that it's ready to take the next step.
San Antonio Spurs
Trade targets: Tyler Herro, Ben Simmons, Tyus Jones
After striking gold in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, the Spurs should see a world of opportunities in front of them. They didn't just add a potential generational talent. They found a one-of-one star who fits with every conceivable archetype. There's no wrong way to build around a 7'5" rim protector with the dribble-pass-shoot arsenal of a do-it-all wing.
San Antonio could lean into the full reaches of its imagination—and absolutely be open to experimenting with skilled players who might be undervalued on the market.
Take Herro, for instance, a player ESPN's Zach Lowe labeled "perhaps the most polarizing high-wattage player in the NBA" last summer. Teams can't decide if Herro is a budding star or a spark-plug sixth man with too many defensive deficiencies to cut it as a high-minute starter. The Spurs can take that gamble, knowing Wembanyama's defense might cover for Herro, while the latter's off-the-bounce creation and three-point marksmanship could open things up for the former.
If San Antonio doesn't mind upping the risk factor, it take a shot at cracking the code with Simmons. A Simmons-Wembanyama pairing could cover a staggering amount of real estate on the defensive end, and Wembanyama's many perimeter skills would widen attack lanes for Simmons. If the Spurs want to play it safer, a mistake-free ball-mover like Jones (older brother of Tre Jones) would simplify things for Wembanyama as he gets his career rolling.
Toronto Raptors
Trade targets: Draft picks, Jalen Suggs, Ayo Dosunmu
A quick question for the non-Raptors fans reading this: How do you feel about the franchise's future? Probably not great, right? There is a real risk of losing both Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby to free agency next summer, but there is also risk in re-signing them and then failing to ever find the support pieces they'd need to make a championship push.
That's a longwinded way of saying it might be time for the Raptors to shift their focus forward and ship out their star forwards for a pile of picks and prospects. To maximize the draft-pick return, Toronto could focus on reclamation-project prospects like Suggs, who once flashed three-level scoring potential, lockdown defense and creative playmaking.
If the Raptors aren't ready to quit on this core, they might target a player like Dosunmu, who can handle a rotation role now but also has a chance to become something greater down the line. If he lands behind Jevon Carter and Coby White on Chicago's point guard pecking order, Dosunmu shouldn't be too hard to shake loose.
Utah Jazz
Trade targets: Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, O.G. Anunoby
When the Jazz shipped off both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert last summer, they probably didn't plan on being positioned to potentially trade for a star just one year later. But after exceeding expectations in important ways last season—Lauri Markkanen emerging as an All-Star, Walker Kessler becoming a centerpiece, Ochai Agbaji settling into a three-and-D role—Utah can dare to dream big, if it wants.
The Jazz landed so many picks in the Mitchell and Gobert trades that they could build an offer for Dame around draft considerations while barely denting the collection. Salt Lake City obviously isn't his first choice for a post-Portland home, but he did attend college in Utah (Weber State) and should see the merits of joining a team with the Jazz's combination of in-house talent and trade flexibility.
If Utah isn't quite ready for that much win-now pressure, it could still help facilitate a Lillard trade as the third team that routes picks to Portland to add Herro. It isn't often you can maybe get a discount on a 6'5", 23-year-old who has: averaged 20 points in consecutive seasons, showed promise as a live-dribble passer and made big shots in the Finals. Or the Jazz could bully their way into the Anunoby sweepstakes and offer more picks than the Raptors could refuse.
Washington Wizards
Trade targets: Draft picks, Jonathan Kuminga, Patrick Williams
The Wizards are starting over. Finally. Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porziņģis are officially part of the past, and the future is all about Bilal Coulibaly, who turned 19 after Washington added him with this summer's No. 7 pick.
Because the Wizards waited so long to part with Beal, though, they're entirely underwhelming in long-term assets. They have some future swaps headed their way and Golden State's 2030 first (with top-20 protection), but all other incoming picks are second-rounders. That needs to change, especially when players like Kyle Kuzma and Tyus Jones could yield first-round picks on the trade market.
Washington should also be identifying paths to prospects. The Wizards can commit to developing Kuminga or Williams in ways their current players have not and may not for the foreseeable future.
Statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.
Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @ZachBuckleyNBA.