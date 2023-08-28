Imagining Every NBA Team's Top 3 Trade Targets Right Now

0 of 30

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The wave of activity that followed the opening of the 2023 NBA offseason has slowed to a trickle.



A signing might hit the transaction log every now and then, and maybe you'll hear a trade rumbling or two around Damian Lillard and James Harden, but by and large, the proverbial dust has settled.



So, naturally, we're here to shake things up.



After seeing what teams were (and weren't) able to add this summer, we have a pretty clear picture of what they're hoping to accomplish during the upcoming campaign and what they still need to make that happen. We're then using that information to project the shopping list each team would take to the trade market.

