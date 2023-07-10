NBA Trade Rumors: Pascal Siakam Eyed by Pacers; Raptors Won't Return Calls on Anunoby

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Toronto Raptors reportedly have different views on potentially trading two of their most important players.

According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, the Raptors "are still listening, trying to gauge the market value for" leading scorer Pascal Siakam, with the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers named as teams interested in acquiring him. However, when it comes to swingman O.G. Anunoby, "Teams are welcome to call about Anunoby, but don't expect a call back — that's the message."

It's not surprising that Toronto is intent on holding on to Anunoby. The 25-year-old has been coveted by teams around the league for quite some time, but the Raptors have resisted trading him away. He was named to the All-Defensive second team after leading the league with 1.9 steals per game while also averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Grange noted that the Raptors "don't intend to drag the process out for weeks or months, but they don't seem ready to close the door on a Siakam trade just yet." While dealing away their best player might be detrimental to their chances at being competitive next year, "they still remain committed to avoiding a total rebuild."

Siakam is eligible for a contract extension worth up to $192 million over four years this offseason. Despite coming off a season in which he averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists, he and the team "have yet to discuss a contract extension," per Grange.

While he remains the subject of trade discussions, Siakam "has made it clear his preference is to stay in Toronto," Grange stated. The two-time All-Star has spent his entire seven-year career with the franchise.

The Raptors are coming off a 41-41 campaign and hired a new head coach in Darko Rajakovic, so they must make the right decisions this summer if they hope to be a competitive team next season.