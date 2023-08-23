Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Heat-Blazers Talks 'Could Pick Up' as Camp Nears

Amanda Loman/Getty Images

It's been nearly two months since Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard requested to be traded to the Miami Heat, and there hasn't been much progress in negotiations between the two teams.

However, that reportedly could change soon.

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported this week that the Heat and Blazers are expected to reengage in trade discussions as the start of training camp draws nearer.

"The expectation from those around this situation is that trade talks could pick up as the start of camp inches closer," Chiang stated. "And if the Heat is the only team extending a serious offer for Lillard, then the Trail Blazers may need to at least engage the Heat on some health trade discussions."

Training camp begins for NBA teams on Tuesday, Oct. 3. It's likely that both the Blazers and Lillard would want this situation resolved before then.

The 33-year-old requested to be traded from Portland after 11 seasons at the beginning of July, and it was noted that his preference would be to land in Miami with the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

Blazers general manager Joe Cronin made it clear last month that the team is in no rush to complete a deal, telling reporters, "We're going to be patient. If it takes months, it takes months." He added that Portland will ensure that its desires are met in return for trading the seven-time All-Star.

"In any deal, the goal is to come out with the best outcome," Cronin said. "So for us, that can be many different things. It can be more of a win-now player and that would be intriguing to us. It could be a young player and picks, and that would be intriguing. It could be just picks, we would look at that, as well. For us, it's how can we maximize this return and I don't think we have any set parameters."

It will be interesting to see if Lillard gets his wish and lands in Miami. Acquiring the floor general would make the Heat the favorites to once again represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals.