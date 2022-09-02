Lakers Rumors: Bogdanovic, Conley, Clarkson Trades Drawing 'Some Interest' from LA

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are interested in three Utah Jazz veterans who could be available for trade ahead of the 2022-23 season.

L.A. has "some interest" in Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic, according to Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today. However, the Purple and Gold "also want to preserve cap space for next summer and aren't that interested in taking contracts beyond 2022-23," Zillgitt added.

Of the three, Bogdanovic is the only player whose contract is up in 2023.

Mike Singer of the Denver Post added that "numerous" sources said the Lakers might have interest in Utah's veterans.

After dealing Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Jazz are still looking to offload other veterans in a trade to continue building for the future.

The Lakers could be an interesting trade partner for the Jazz as they are trying to deal veteran point guard Russell Westbrook.

Any deal for Westbrook is expected to have first-round picks attached to it, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last month that the Purple and Gold are willing to attach their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in "the right deal."

Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge has been stockpiling first-round draft picks this offseason, and it's possible he could take on Westbrook's contract in order to add draft capital. He already has 15 first-round draft picks over the next seven drafts.

Conley should be among the most desirable players for the Lakers among Utah's available veterans. The point guard is coming off a solid 2021-22 campaign in which the 34-year-old averaged 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 72 games while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor and 40.8 percent from deep.

The Purple and Gold have been searching for perimeter shooting, and he's the type of player who can provide outside scoring.

Clarkson would also provide the Lakers some solid perimeter shooting. The 30-year-old averaged 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 79 games last season while shooting 41.9 percent from the floor and 31.8 percent from deep.

However, considering the Lakers don't want to take on a contract that runs past the 2022-23 season, Bogdanovic might be the team's most reasonable option.

The 6'7" forward averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 69 games last season while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor and 38.7 percent from deep. The 33-year-old has a $19.6 million cap hit for the 2022-23 season.

Clarkson has a player option for the 2023-24 campaign worth $14.3 million, and Conley is under contract through 2023-24.