    Shams: Hornets Prefer Brandon Ingram over Zion Williamson in Pelicans Trade Talks

    Julia StumbaughJune 16, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 12: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2023 Play-In Tournament on April 12, 2023 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
    Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

    Would trading Zion Williamson be enough to get the New Orleans Pelicans where they want to be in the 2023 draft?

    Maybe not, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

    If the Pelicans want to grab the No. 2 spot for a shot at Scoot Henderson, they might need to offer Brandon Ingram to the Charlotte Hornets, Charania said Friday on The Pat McAfee Show.

    "What I have heard is, I don't know if the Hornets would want Zion Williamson," Charania said. "I think who the Hornets want, from what I'm told, is Brandon Ingram."

    He clarified that he does not believe the Pelicans have made either offer to the Hornets.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    "To my knowledge the Pelicans haven't called the Hornets and offered Zion for the number two pick..<br><br>The Pelicans want Scoot Henderson and I'm told that the Hornets would want Brandon Ingram" ~ <a href="https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShamsCharania</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/xsSv6YnYYA">pic.twitter.com/xsSv6YnYYA</a>

    Charania reported earlier this week that the Pelicans are interested in Henderson, a G League star who is projected to go second or third in the upcoming draft. New Orleans currently holds the No. 14 selection.

