Shams: Hornets Prefer Brandon Ingram over Zion Williamson in Pelicans Trade Talks

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Would trading Zion Williamson be enough to get the New Orleans Pelicans where they want to be in the 2023 draft?

Maybe not, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

If the Pelicans want to grab the No. 2 spot for a shot at Scoot Henderson, they might need to offer Brandon Ingram to the Charlotte Hornets, Charania said Friday on The Pat McAfee Show.

"What I have heard is, I don't know if the Hornets would want Zion Williamson," Charania said. "I think who the Hornets want, from what I'm told, is Brandon Ingram."

He clarified that he does not believe the Pelicans have made either offer to the Hornets.

Charania reported earlier this week that the Pelicans are interested in Henderson, a G League star who is projected to go second or third in the upcoming draft. New Orleans currently holds the No. 14 selection.

