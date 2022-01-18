NBA Rumors: Mavericks 'Backed off' Myles Turner Trade Interest Before Foot Injury

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

As the Dallas Mavericks look to keep building on their recent hot streak, the team reportedly had eyes on Myles Turner as a potential trade target until recently.

Per NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Mavs were linked to Turner, but they had "backed off" even before he suffered a foot injury that the team announced Tuesday would keep him out for at least the next two weeks.

Turner's trade value would seem to be uncertain right now because of his injury. The team called it a stress reaction in his left foot and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the 25-year-old is expected to be out past the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

Per B/R's Eric Pincus, several executives from opposing teams viewed the Mavs as the favorites to acquire Turner prior to the trade deadline because of their ability to include either Dorian Finney-Smith or Jalen Brunson in a package.

"Dallas' willingness to part with Finney-Smith or Brunson may come down to each player's free-agent expectations," Pincus wrote.

Pincus also cited the Charlotte Hornets as a potential landing spot for Turner, but the concerns over his foot will likely leave everything up in the air.

Turner is signed through next season with a $17.5 million salary in 2022-23, per Spotrac.

Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz of The Athletic reported last month the Pacers were "receptive" to moving Turner or Domantas Sabonis and Caris LaVert.

Indiana has been one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA this season. Its 15-29 record is only better than the Detroit Pistons (10-32) and Orlando Magic (8-37) in the Eastern Conference.

The Mavericks have won nine of their past 10 games and are fifth in the Western Conference with a 25-19 overall record. Their success thus far has been predicated on a defense that ranks third in points allowed per game (102.7) and fourth in rating (106.7), per Basketball-Reference.com.

Turner is one of the best defensive centers in the NBA. He has led the league in blocks per game twice in the past three seasons and is currently leading in that category again in 2021-22 (2.8).