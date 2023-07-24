X

NBA

    Deandre Ayton Trade Rumors: Mavs Had 'Wide Range of Opinions' on Suns Star's Fit

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 24, 2023

    Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

    Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton might have been as somewhat polarizing trade target within the Dallas Mavericks' front office.

    "My perception is that there was a wide range of opinions within the Mavericks' organization about Ayton and how he would perform here," The Athletic's Tim Cato wrote Monday.

    NBA insider Marc Stein reported in June the Suns and Mavs discussed an Ayton trade that would've included Tim Hardaway Jr., Richaun Holmes and JaVale McGee.

