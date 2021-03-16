    Clippers Trade Rumors: Terry Rozier Drawing 'Strong' Interest; Rubio Linked

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021

    Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier plays against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, March 15, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    Chris Carlson/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly in the market for backcourt help as the March 25 trade deadline approaches.   

    According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, there is "strong internal interest in Terry Rozier." Mannix also reported George Hill of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Ricky Rubio of the Minnesota Timberwolves are "in play," although the Clippers are short on draft capital for any potential deal.

    Patrick Beverley has dealt with injury issues throughout the 2020-21 season, so any trade for a point guard would help provide more depth alongside Reggie Jackson and move Lou Williams into more of an off-ball role with the second unit.

    It has been something of an up-and-down season for Los Angeles, which came into the campaign with championship expectations. It is fourth in the Western Conference at 26-15 but just 5-7 in the last 12 games.

    Adding Rozier would give the Clippers a third scoring option alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Charlotte Hornets guard is averaging a career-best 20.4 points per game while shooting 43.0 percent from three-point range. He also has playoff experience from his time on the Boston Celtics.

    Hill isn't the type of scorer that Rozier is, but he has played in 127 career postseason games and could provide veteran leadership for a team that collapsed in last season's playoffs while blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Rubio is more of a facilitator with 6.5 assists per game this season, but that would also work because the Clippers already have go-to scorers in Leonard and George.

    The Clippers have the talent to compete with any team in the league as constructed, but overcoming the Los Angeles Lakers or even the Utah Jazz in a seven-game series without some additional help will prove difficult.

    Any of these three guards would provide a spark to a team looking for consistency.   

    Related

      Jeremy Lin: 'I'm an NBA Player'

      Veteran guard tells NY Times he thinks 'it's just a matter of time' before he's back in the NBA after G League stint

      Jeremy Lin: 'I'm an NBA Player'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jeremy Lin: 'I'm an NBA Player'

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Doc: Simmons Is Lock for DPOY 🔒

      76ers HC says Ben Simmons 'is a lock' to win Defensive Player of the Year: 'He guards every position'

      Doc: Simmons Is Lock for DPOY 🔒
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Doc: Simmons Is Lock for DPOY 🔒

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: LeBron Is Part Owner of Red Sox

      Lakers star will be part-owner of the Boston Red Sox after becoming Fenway Sports Group partner

      Report: LeBron Is Part Owner of Red Sox
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: LeBron Is Part Owner of Red Sox

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Zubac Answers the Call Again vs. Dallas

      Zubac Answers the Call Again vs. Dallas
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Zubac Answers the Call Again vs. Dallas

      Mirjam Swanson
      via Daily News