Clippers Trade Rumors: Terry Rozier Drawing 'Strong' Interest; Rubio Linked

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly in the market for backcourt help as the March 25 trade deadline approaches.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, there is "strong internal interest in Terry Rozier." Mannix also reported George Hill of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Ricky Rubio of the Minnesota Timberwolves are "in play," although the Clippers are short on draft capital for any potential deal.

Patrick Beverley has dealt with injury issues throughout the 2020-21 season, so any trade for a point guard would help provide more depth alongside Reggie Jackson and move Lou Williams into more of an off-ball role with the second unit.

It has been something of an up-and-down season for Los Angeles, which came into the campaign with championship expectations. It is fourth in the Western Conference at 26-15 but just 5-7 in the last 12 games.

Adding Rozier would give the Clippers a third scoring option alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Charlotte Hornets guard is averaging a career-best 20.4 points per game while shooting 43.0 percent from three-point range. He also has playoff experience from his time on the Boston Celtics.

Hill isn't the type of scorer that Rozier is, but he has played in 127 career postseason games and could provide veteran leadership for a team that collapsed in last season's playoffs while blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round.

Rubio is more of a facilitator with 6.5 assists per game this season, but that would also work because the Clippers already have go-to scorers in Leonard and George.

The Clippers have the talent to compete with any team in the league as constructed, but overcoming the Los Angeles Lakers or even the Utah Jazz in a seven-game series without some additional help will prove difficult.

Any of these three guards would provide a spark to a team looking for consistency.