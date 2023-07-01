Raptors Rumors: O.G. Anunoby Wants More Play-Calling Duties Ahead of Contract Talks

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Considering the impending departure of star point guard Fred VanVleet to the Houston Rockets, the Toronto Raptors will be in need of a primary ball-handler for next season. Rising swingman O.G. Anunoby is reportedly ready to assume those responsibilities.

According to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, Anunoby has "told representatives during meetings with prospective agents, according to people familiar with the situation, that he was searching for greater ball-handling and playmaking duties in advance of his upcoming contract talks."

Fischer pointed out that Anunoby "changed agencies from Klutch Sports to CAA amid ongoing questions about his role in Toronto." Despite his desire to become a primary offensive option, it may not be in the cards for him and he could end up following VanVleet out the door.

"Without that chance in the Raptors' offense under new head Darko Rajaković, there remains the ongoing possibility that Anunoby could request a trade from the franchise during what's now the third season of a four-year, $72 million contract—which Anunoby relayed to potential agents he deemed was below his market value, but does include a player option before the 2024-25 season," Fischer stated.

Anunoby appeared in 67 games for Toronto last season, his most since the 2019-20 season, and he established himself as one of the top young two-way players in the league. The 25-year-old averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc. He earned an All-Defensive second team selection for the first time in his six-year career.

After VanVleet signed with the Rockets on a three-year, $130 million deal, the Raptors pivoted by signing veteran point guard Dennis Schröder two a two-year, $26 million contract. Schröder will join Anunoby in the backcourt next season as the Raptors try to bounce back from a subpar season that saw them get eliminated in the play-in tournament this year.