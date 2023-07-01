X

    Rockets' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Fred VanVleet Contract

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 1, 2023

    Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet plays against the Boston Celtics during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

    The Houston Rockets are adding a sorely need veteran leader to the team after agreeing to sign ex-Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet to a three-year, $130 million deal, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Here's a look at how the starting lineup, roster and team salary-cap space shakes out with VanVleet in the mix.

    Starting Lineup

    PG: Fred VanVleet

    SG: Jalen Green

    SF: Amen Thompson

    PF: Jabari Smith Jr.

    C: Alperen Şengün

    Rockets Active Roster and 2023-24 Salary (Expiration Year)

    Amen Thompson, SF: Rookie-scale contract

    Cam Whitmore, SF: Rookie-scale contract

    Fred VanVleet, PG: $40.8M (2026)

    Kevin Porter Jr., PG: $15.9M (2027)

    Jabari Smith Jr., PF: $9.3M (2026)

    Tari Eason, PF: $3.5M (2026)

    TyTy Washington Jr., PG: $2.3M (2026)

    Jalen Green, SG: $9.9M (2025)

    Rockets' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Fred VanVleet Contract
    Jae'Sean Tate, SF: $6.5M (2025)

    Alperen Şengün, C: $3.5M (2025)

    Usman Garuba, PF: $2.6M (2025)

    Josh Christopher, SG: $2.5M (2025)

    Kenyon Martin Jr., SF: $1.9M (2024)

    Darius Days, SF: Two-way contract

    Free Agents

    Frank Kaminsky, C: UFA

    Boban Marjanović, C: UFA

    D.J. Augustin PG: UFA

    Willie Cauley-Stein, C: UFA

    Trevor Hudgins, PG: RFA

    Michael Frazier, SG: RFA

    Salary Cap

    Spotrac lists the Rockets with an active salary cap of $98.8 million after the VanVleet signing. They are listed as having $20.8 million in "practical cap space."

    Spotrac defines that as follows: "This is calculated by determining all guaranteed salaries + any dead cap from non-guaranteed salaries + estimated exercised and declined options + estimated retained cap holds and draft pool cap holds."

    Notes

    The Rockets have a very talented but very young team in need of some veteran guidance. Enter VanVleet, a seven-year veteran who played an integral role for the 2018-19 NBA champion Raptors off the bench.

    He's been a starter for the team ever since and even made the All-Star Game in 2021. Last year, the 29-year-old averaged 19.3 points and 7.2 assists per game.

    Now he moves on to a Rockets team that finished tied for a Western Conference-worst 22-60 last year. The talent is there with high lottery picks such as Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson on the roster, and big man Alperen Şengün looks like a keeper as well.

    Ultimately, VanVleet looks like a great signing for the Rockets on paper, and they still have cap room left to improve the roster.