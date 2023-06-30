Celtics Trade Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon Target of New Clippers Talks After Failed Deal

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Roughly one week after a trade sending Malcolm Brogdon to the Los Angeles Clippers fell through, the guard reportedly could be heading there anyway.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the Clippers have re-engaged talks with the Boston Celtics about the reigning Sixth Man of the Year.

"The Clippers nearly satisfied their long-held wishes for better point guard play by landing Malcolm Brogdon in a three-team trade with Boston and Washington before the NBA draft, but a poor medical evaluation for Brogdon nixed the deal," Fischer wrote. "Los Angeles even re-engaged Boston about acquiring Brogdon in recent days, sources said."

The news comes after ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Brogdon's injury could render him unmovable. The Clippers are also reportedly interested in acquiring Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden.

The 30-year-old was acquired by the Celtics ahead of the 2022-23 season and 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 67 regular season games. He helped lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference two-seed, and they advanced to the Conference Finals, falling to the Miami Heat in seven games. Brogdon averaged 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 19 playoff games.

Brogdon's fit in Boston is unclear following the previously shelved move and the resulting Marcus Smart trade, but Celtics president of basketball options Brad Stevens said that the timetable for Brogdon's injury is not as severe as previously believed.

With this revelation, it's not too surprising that the Clippers could be back in on the guard. The team is actively seeking a point guard and are looking to build on a 44-38 season that came to an end in the first round.

Brogdon is set to make $22.5 million in 2023-24 and is under contract through 2024-25.